PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY COUNCIL NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a public meeting of the Mayor and Council of the City of Blair, Nebraska, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the City Council Chambers, 218 S. 16th Street, Blair, Nebraska. The Mayor and City Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session as per Sec. 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. A current agenda for such meeting is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations should contact the City Clerk at (402) 426-4191 no later than 4:30 p.m. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 23, 2019.
