City of Blair Regular Council Meeting
September 24, 2019
The Mayor and City Council met in regular session in the City Council Chambers on September 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The following were present: Brad Andersen, Kevin Hall, Chris Jensen, Mindy Rump, Marty Shepard, Jon Stewart, Kevin Willis, Frank Wolff. Also present were: City Administrator Storm, Assistant City Administrator Green, Director of Public Works Schoemaker, City Attorney and Chief Lager. Mayor Hansen called the meeting to order with introductions at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The consent agenda approved the following: 3a) Approval of Minutes of the September 10, 2019 meeting, 3b) Clerk report of Mayoral Action of September 10, 2019 meeting, 3c) City Department reports for the Blair Public Library and Technology Center and Blair Police Department, 3d) Approve Fall Clean Up and Open Burn with a permit for November 2019. Council approved an SDL and closing of street for BVFD for Oktoberfest. Ordinance 2387 amending the Blair Municipal Code, Chapter 5, Section by creating a new section 5-229 prohibiting pedestrian use of certain medians within the public right of way. Resolution 2019-28 establishing a one-way alley from 18th St to 19th St between South and Colfax Streets starting at 18th St extending west to a point 115' east of the 19th St right of way. City Administrator Storm reminded the Council that next month the Street Department will be busy crack ceiling the streets and completing those last summer projects. 16th Street Water project and Transformation Hill projects will be completed the end of October. Council member Rump requested a sidewalk be installed to connect the existing sidewalk to the new playground area that is being installed to aid in making it handicap assessable. Council member Hall stated some of the matting is coming up on the Lions Park playground. Council member Jensen commended the Police Department on dealing with the increased traffic due to flooding. Chief Lager stated (16) stops for jake breaking alone in the last couple of months. He also noted that trucks are not the only violators, but they are finding many other vehicles running stop signs and speeding. Meeting adjourned at 7:38 p.m.
