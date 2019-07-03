PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Blair
Regular Council Meeting
June 11, 2019
The Mayor and Council of the City of Blair, Nebraska, met in regular session in the City Council Chambers on June 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The following were present: Absent: Kevin Hall, Present: Brad Andersen, Chris Jensen, Mindy Rump, Marty Shepard, Jon Stewart, Kevin Willis, Frank Wolff. Also present were: Mayor Hansen, City Administrator Storm, Assistant City Administrator Green, Director of Public Works Schoemaker, Finance Director Springhower, Police Chief Lager and City Attorney Solomon. Mayor Hansen called the meeting to order and introductions at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge Allegiance. Consent agenda approved the following: 3a) Minutes of the May 28, 2019 meeting, 3b) Clerk report of Mayoral Action of May 28, 2019 meeting, 3c) City Department reports for May, 2019, 3d) May claims as recommended by Finance Committee and 3e) Mayoral appointment of Dawn Nielsen, Aleeta Triplett, Milton Heinrich, Mindy Rump, Frank Wolff and Sharon Loftus to the Brick Street Committee. Replat application submitted by J. Nielsen Construction, 1730 State St, Blair, NE, for Lots 46-50, Arbor Heights Addition a replat of lot 1, Arbor Heights Addition, City of Blair, Washington County, Nebraska was approved. Consideration of a Conditional Use Permit submitted by Mark & Payton Reynolds, 12906 Ames Ave, Omaha, NE, to operate TimberNook of Greater Omaha, a recreational nature program providing creative outdoor play and sensory experiences, on Tax Lots 1, 7, 14 and part of Tax Lot 10, (NW corner of intersection of Co Rd P33 and Co Rd P35), in Section 24, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, of the 6th P.M., Washington County, Nebraska was postponed until next regular meeting on June 25, 2019. Resolution 2019-15 approving donation of 3D printer from the Blair Public Library and Technology Center to the Blair Community Schools was adopted. City Administrator Storm reported that construction has started on Transformation Hill. Gateway Days went well. The interstate detour did make things difficult. Director of Public Works Schoemaker stated he has talked to Sudbeck and he should be working on his subdivision in the next week to get busy with paving. Staff has sent out revised covenants for Transformation Hill. Please review and send in any changes as soon as possible for the next Council meeting. Meeting adjourned at 8:37 p.m. Bomgaars Supply, Prod, 1,299.70; Burns & Mcdonnell, Serv, 17,500.00; Burton Plumbing Services, Ref, 200.00; Cappel Auto Supply Inc (Napa), Serv, 8.28; Cash, Po, 142.60; City Of Blair Payroll Fund, Pr, 134,040.10; City Of Blair Payroll Fund, Ss, 10,067.12; City Of Blair Payroll Fund, Pen, 7,560.18; City Of Blair Payroll Fund, Pr, 138,574.28; City Of Blair Payroll Fund, Ss, 10,114.42; City Of Blair Payroll Fund, Pen, 7,574.74; City Of Blair Utilities, Util, 956.95; Cjny Inc, Ref, 500.00; Connie Hagedorn, Trv, 31.90; Consolidated Management Co, Serv, 207.40; Counsel Office & Document, Serv, 1,062.49; Country Tire Inc, Serv, 229.70; Cummins Inc, Serv, 1,034.95; D X P Enterprises, Inc, Prod, 158.12; Dale Hansen, Ref, 500.00; Daniel & Nancy Galloway, Ref, 50.00; Danko Emergency Equipment Co, Prod, 398.25; Dave's Auto Upholstery, Serv, 330.00; Deborah Wood, Serv, 250.00; Dein Construction Llc, Ref, 50.00; Demco Inc, Prod, 1,032.20; Dennis Penry, Ref, 500.00; Desirae M Solomon, Serv, 4,955.00; Dick's Electric Co, Serv, 8,991.81; Douglas County Landfill, Serv, 54.04; Dtn, Llc, Serv, 546.00; Eakes Office Plus, Sup, 1,050.86; Eco-R-Consulting, Serv, 4,758.00; Ejs Supply, Prod, 3,082.00; Enterprise Publishing Co Inc, Serv, 1,056.15; Eriksen Construction Co Inc, Serv, 477,467.01; Fao Usaed-Omaha, License No Dacw45-3-19-6020, 750.00; Fastenal Company, Prod, 487.01; Felsburg Holt & Ullevig, Serv, 1,573.11; First National Bank, Fee, 1,018.71; First National Bank, Library Software, 1,303.79; Fremont Electric Inc, Serv, 1,392.90; Fremont Monument Co, Sup, 250.00; Galls Llc, Prod, 1,297.36; General Excavating, Serv, 57,937.37; Gerhold Concrete, Prod, 840.25; Getzschman Heating Llc, Serv, 560.00; Grainger, Prod, 512.90; H D R Engineering Inc, Serv, 9,257.10; Hach Co, Prod, 59.99; Hansen Agency, Serv, 15.00; Harsin Built Construction, Ref, 200.00; Hawkins Inc, Chm, 5,842.20; Henton Trenching, Serv, 947.82; Hirchert-Olsen Auto Service, Serv, 556.51; Hireright Solutions Inc, Serv, 86.52; Holiday Inn - Kearney, Trv, 199.90; Howard D Thompson Agency, Serv, 675.00; Idexx Distribution Inc, Serv, 469.44; Jackson Services, Serv, 636.47; James Kelly Iv, Ref, 500.00; Jensen Conservation Services, Serv, 28,117.50; Jensen Lawn Solutions, Serv, 143.00; Jeo Consulting Group Inc, Serv, 2,340.00; Jetter's Plumbing Inc, Serv, 4,775.18; Jonesy's Towing, Serv, 550.00; Joseph Lager, Trv, 82.50; Kelly Ryan Equipment Co Inc, Serv, 1,684.81; Leads Online, Serv, 730.67; League Of Municipalities, Ncma Annual Conference, 1,390.00; Long's Ok Tire Stores, Serv, 155.95; Lowell Kubie, Sup, 75.00; Mckinnis Roofing & Sheet Metal, Serv, 576.56; Memorial Community Hospital, Serv, 20.00; Metrocount (Usa) Inc, Serv, 852.00; Michael Todd & Company Inc, Prod, 970.50; Micro Marketing Llc, Bks, 2,988.11; Midwest Automatic Fire, Serv, 150.00; Midwest Laboratories, Serv, 635.46; Midwest Mechanical Industrial, Serv, 3,700.00; Miranda K Anderson, Fuel To And From Academy, 77.46; Mississippi Lime Co, Chem, 14,799.29; Morgan Merriman, Ref, 50.00; Nalco Company, Chem, 56,226.36; Ndeq - Fiscal Services, , 109,889.06; Nebraska Dept Of Revenue, State Sales Tax For The Month, 10,157.60; Nebraska Environmental, Prod, 858.62; Nebraska Law Enforcement, M Anderson 202 Basic Training, 135.00; Nebraska Public Health, Serv, 848.00; Nebraska-Iowa Supply, Sup, 724.58; Ne-Ia Industrial Fasteners, Prod, 255.23; Newra, Dues, 105.00; Nick Jaworski, Ref, 500.00; Nmc Llc, Serv, 6,742.25; Officenet, Sup, 331.89; Olson & Stewart Const, Serv, 1,800.00; Olsson Associates, Serv, 8,000.00; Omaha World Herald, Sub, 202.80; One Call Concepts Inc, Serv, 185.14; Ontrac, Serv, 70.80; Oppd, Util, 82,254.43; Oracle America Inc, Serv, 600.00; O'reilly Automotive Stores Inc, Pts, 211.74; Pete Lien & Sons Inc, Chem, 36,747.00; Petro Mart, Fuel, 5,369.74; Phil Green, Trv, 429.52; Pioneer Cleaning Llc, Serv, 500.00; Pioneer Telephone, Util, 82.92; Pitney Bowes, Sup, 187.00; Pounds Printing Inc, Serv, 1,711.00; Ramada Midtown Conference, Trn, 1,728.00; Recorded Books Llc, Bks, 266.75; Regional Care Inc, May 2019 Admin Bill - City, 525.00; Regional Care Inc, Dental Care, 5,613.87; Reminisce, Bks, 29.98; S & S Pumping Service Llc, Serv, 17,720.00; S E Smith & Sons, Sup, 394.06; Sapp Bros Petroleum Inc, Fuel, 1,115.62; Schemmer, Serv, 313.50; Security Equipment Inc, Serv, 12,786.82; Sherwin-Williams Co, Prod, 3,050.09; Shore To Shore Home Improvemnt, Ref, 50.00; Shotwell Glass, Serv, 97.80; Sid Dillon, Prod, 37.98; Sigma-Aldrich Rtc, Serv, 454.51; Smitty's Auto Service, Serv, 90.69; Spartan Stores, Llc, Sup, 277.20; Stalp Gravel, Prod, 519.59; State Hygienic Laboratory, Serv, 448.00; Stop Stick, Prod, 544.00; Sts Truck Service, Serv, 817.93; Superior Green Inc, Mow, 21,847.80; T & W Cleaning Service, Serv, 3,600.00; The Cure Inc, Prod, 117.39; The Library Corporation, Equp, 1,020.00; The Lincoln National Life, Ins, 4,041.28; The Pin Center, Sup, 1,322.50; The Sign Depot, Prod, 22.38; Trugreen Processing Center, Serv, 1,169.10; Tyler Thomsen, Ref, 500.00; U S A Bluebook, Prod, 98.84; U S Postal Service, Po For Bills Due 6/10/19, 1,101.80; Univar Usa Inc, Chem, 21,559.64; Ups, Crypto Sample Postage, 6.24; Ups, Crypto Sample Postage, 6.24; Us Cellular, Serv, 94.32; Verizon 883740345-00001, Serv, 606.92; Vessco Inc, Chem, 1,840.18; Washington County Bank, 2007 Tif 2 Bond Int Payment, 7,499.03; Washington County Bank, Nsf Power House Enterprise, 94.13; Washington County Bank, Vp Bond Pricipal Payment, 123,967.50; Washington County Bank, Fees, 263.16; Washington County Register, Serv, 60.00; Woodhouse Ford, Prod, 151.90; Wp, Llc, Ref, 500.00; Ymca, 2019 Management Fee, 5,450.00.
Richard Hansen, Mayor
Attest:
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
A complete text of the minutes, Resolutions, Ordinances are on file in the office of the City Clerk, 218 S. 16th Street, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
