PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Blair
Regular Council Meeting
May 28, 2019
The Mayor and Council of the City of Blair, Nebraska, met in regular session in the City Council Chambers on May 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The following were present: Jon Stewart, Present: Kevin Hall, Chris Jensen, Mindy Rump, Marty Shepard, Kevin Willis, Frank Wolff, Brad Andersen (arrived at 7:15 p.m.) Also present were: Mayor Hansen, City Administrator Storm, Assistant City Administrator Green, Director of Public Works Schoemaker, Police Chief Lager, Cemetery/Park Superintendent Long, and City Attorney Solomon. Consent agenda approved the following: 3a) Approval of Minutes of the May 14, 2019 meeting, 3b) Clerk report of Mayoral Action of May 14, 2019 meeting, and 3c) City Department reports for the Blair Public Library and Technology Center and Police Department. Ordinance No. 2379 approving a purchase agreement for the sale of the N. 100' of Lot 18, Larson's Third Addition, within the City of Blair, Washington County, Nebraska to Robert and Bernice Pearson was signed and published. Council approved the plans and specifications for new playground equipment at Steyer and Stemmermann parks and gave authorization to go out for bid. Resolution 2019-14 giving authorization to recycle emergency equipment being replaced for the Police Department, Fire Department and other city staff. Resolution 2019-15 approving the declaration of covenants for Transformation Hill was postponed until the June 25th meeting to allow for changes to be made. Council received and placed on file the letter received from Howard Thompson Agency presenting the city with a dividend check in the amount of $49,750.61. City Administrator Storm had no report. Council member Hall asked how the rise in the river will affect us. Director of Public Works Schoemaker stated the flood gates will probably be closed on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Meeting adjourned at 7:56 p.m.
Richard Hansen, Mayor
Attest:
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
A complete text of the minutes, Resolutions, Ordinances are on file in the office of the City Clerk, 218 S. 16th Street, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
