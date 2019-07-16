PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Blair
Regular Council Meeting
June 25, 2019
The Mayor and Council of the City of Blair, Nebraska, met in regular session in the City Council Chambers on June 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The following were present: Mindy Rump, Brad Andersen, Chris Jensen, Marty Shepard, Jon Stewart, Kevin Willis, and Frank Wolff. Absent: Kevin Hall. Also present were: Mayor Hansen, City Administrator Storm, Assistant City Administrator Green, Director of Public Works Schoemaker, Police Chief Lager and City Attorney Solomon. Mayor Hansen called the meeting to order and introductions at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Consent agenda approve the following: 3a) Approval of Minutes of the June 11, 2019 meeting, 3b) Clerk report of Mayoral Action of the June 11, 2019 meeting, 3c) City Department reports for the Blair Public Library and Technology Center and Police Department, 3d) Consider specifications and authorization to go out for bid for a new pickup truck for the Street Department. Council approved a Conditional Use Permit submitted by Mark and Payton Reynolds, 12906 Ames Ave, Omaha, NE, to operate TimberNook of Greater Omaha, a recreational nature program providing creative outdoor play and sensory experiences, on Tax Lots 1, 7, 14 and part of Tax Lot 10, (NW corner of intersection of Co Rd P33 and Co Rd P35), in Section 24, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, of the 6th P.M., Washington County, Nebraska for five (5) years with the Planning Commission recommendations: 1) One (1) structure up to 1,000 square feet, 2) At least a 2,000 square foot parking area with a bus turn around and 3) All fire pits have design and location approval from the local fire department and building department. Ordinance 2380 authorizing the issuance of a Water System Revenue Bond, Series 2019, of the City of Blair, Nebraska in the principal amount of not to exceed $1,700,000, in the form of a Promissory Note issued to evidence indebtedness to the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality was signed published. Council awarded the bid to Sterling West for new playground equipment at Steyer Park in the amount of $102,579.75 and at Stemmermann Park in the amount of $90,979.25. Council adopted Resolution 2019-16 approving Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, Restrictions and Easements of Transformation Hill, Resolution 2019-17 approving Policies and Procedures for Cemetery Charges and Reserving and Rental of Park Facilities and Resolution 2019-18 approving Policies and Procedures for the Blair Public Library and Technology Center and Reserving and Rental of the Meeting Room Facilities. City Administrator Storm stated no action will be taken on the Resolution approving a developer's agreement with Jay Nielsen Construction for a Replat of Lot 1, Arbor Heights Addition, Blair City, Washington County because Mr. Nielsen had not had an opportunity to sign the agreement. City Administrator Storm stated the city street crew has been helping with the asphalt project. He also noted people are not noticing the turn lane at 10th and Washington so additional signage may need to be put up. Meeting adjourned at 8:08 p.m.
Richard Hansen, Mayor
Attest:
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
A complete text of the minutes, Resolutions, Ordinances are on file in the office of the City Clerk, 218 S. 16th Street, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
