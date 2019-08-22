PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Blair
Regular Council Meeting
July 9, 2019
The Mayor and Council of the City of Blair, Nebraska, met in regular session in the City Council Chambers on July 9, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The following were present: Absent: Marty Shepard, Present: Brad Andersen, Kevin Hall, Chris Jensen, Mindy Rump, Jon Stewart, Kevin Willis, Frank Wolff. Also present were: Mayor Hansen, City Administrator Storm, Assistant City Administrator Green, Director of Public Works Schoemaker, Finance Director Springhower, Police Chief Lager and City Attorney Solomon. Mayor Hansen called the meeting to order and made introductions at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Darrel Boesiger addressed the Mayor and City Council on behalf of the Washington County Recycling Center thanking them, Director of Public Works Shoemaker, City Administrator Storm and the Street Department for the parking area they made behind the recycling center. Consent Agenda approved the following: 3a) Approval of Minutes of the June 25, 2019 meeting, 3b) Clerk report of Mayoral Action of June 25, 2019 meeting, 3c) City Department reports for June 2019 and 3d) Claims as recommended by the Finance Committee. Conditional Use Permit submitted by Cox Communications, 3031 N. 120th St., Omaha, NE, 68164, to construct and operate a Public Utility structure (cabinet and generator) for fiber optic communications services, on Tax Lot 83, in Section 23, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, of the 6th P.M., (2270 S. Hwy 30), Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska was approved for the life of the structure to be limited to a 30 x 15 footprint. Conditional Use Permit submitted by Brian Reiman, 4101 Woodcrest Cir., Blair, NE, for residence on the second floor of a commercial building, on Tax Lot 12, Block 47, (1555 Washington St.), Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska was approved for fifteen (15) years and the required off street parking waived. Council awarded the bid to Fremont Electric in the amount of $34,885.00 for the External Lighting Improvements for the City's Water Treatment Plant. Resolution 2019-19 approving new fees for the City's Towing Agreement was signed and adopted. City Administrator Storm stated work on Transformation Hill is starting to make progress and hopefully the gas line will finish being relocated this week, and the paving can then start. Staff has received good interest from several contractors. The asphalt project is almost complete. Northern View contractors will be here July 23 to get all the storm sewer tied in and the paving done. The water main project by the south school will be finished by the time school starts. We are hoping to hire Henton Trenching to come to the Optimist Boat Ramp to move out some of the sand and then move in the dock to get it opened for the public. Discussion was held regarding possibly dredging out the dock area more to avoid issues in the future and the weeds in Northern View. Gary Asmussen, 9778 US Hwy 75, Blair asked how far the city’s zoning jurisdiction went outside city limits. Meeting adjourned at 7:35 p.m. The following claims were approved: Abes Portables, 63289300, 190.00; Abe's Trash Service Inc, Serv, 1218.65; Acco, 0194203-In, 1292.80; Acreage Fences Inc, Prms20180183, 100.00; Advantage Lawn Care Llc, 4315, 925.00; Air Products & Chemicals, 410751620, 1723.77; Allen Schoemaker, Mileage Reimbursement, 58.58; American Broadband, 9689, 2273.64; American Underground Supply, Prod, 974.24; American Underground Supply, 7001286, 4226.33; Andy's Mow Town, Serv, 50.31; Ang Refrigeration, Heating &, Ser, 533.50; Aqua-Chem Inc, Chem, 2485.32; Aqua-Chem Inc, 191004, 1289.35; Asp Enterprises, Sup, 1357.17; Asphalt & Concrete Material, 45643, 712.05; At&T Tower Asset Grp-La, Fa#10084514 Overpay0101-043019, 2120.00; Baker & Taylor Books, Bks, 381.08; Beeline Properties, Overpay Refund Ub #10007804, 5543.22; Bh Ne Gas Utility, Utility, 430.45; Bi-State Motor Parts, Pts, 307.27; Bi-State Motor Parts, 367981, 55.02; Blair Ace Hardware, 9414, 380.96; Blair Garden Center, 13323, 5089.78; Blair Small Animal Clinic, Serv, 162.74; Blue Cross & Blue Shield Of Ne, Insurance Premium, 83,263.83; Bomgaars Supply, Prod, 528.58; Boo Inc, Prod, 346.48; Brenntag Great Lakes Llc, Chm, 18,281.25; Burns & Mcdonnell, Ser, 52,500.00; C & R Automotive, 31796, 206.88; Calvin Poulsen, Cp19-407, 1515.00; Cappel Auto Supply Inc (Napa), Pts, 20.48; Carlos & Elvira Caraveo, Ref, 50.00; Carquest Auto Parts, Pts, 241.31; Carquest Auto Parts, 1541-307234, 91.39; Ccp Industries Inc, Prod, 444.72; Cdw Government Inc, Swl6979, 874.42; Consolidated Management Co, Serv, 360.03; Consolidated Management Co, 216573, 76.44; Core & Main, Prod, 2418.18; Counsel Office & Document, Serv, 1090.97; Country Glass, Serv, 285.00; Country Tire Inc, Serv, 88.90; Courtside Marketing, Po 13749, 738.40; D P C Industires Inc, Chem, 11,574.45; Danko Emergency Equipment Co, Inv #103406, 2150.00; Department Of Utilities, Invoice #9974, 19,970.80; Desirae M Solomon, 478, 4934.00; Dhhs Div Of Public Health, Brice Beckman Grade Iv License, 260.00; Dick's Electric Co, Serv, 1201.51; Dick's Electric Co, 10059, 2282.27; Douglas County Landfill, Ticket #2015035, 63.65; Dtn, Llc, Serv, 456.00; Eakes Office Plus, Sup, 550.40; Eastside Auto Llc, Serv, 601.00; Eco-R-Consulting, Inv #2019-1141, 3919.00; Eftps, Fed/Fica Tax, 35,187.45; Electronic Contracting Co, City Hall Cameras, 11,085.00; Encore Design & Construction, Ref, 500.00; Enterprise Publishing Co Inc, 158339, 1900.97; Epco Ltd Inc, Sups, 88.00; Eriksen Construction Co Inc, Pay Est #2, 42,776.86; Fastenal Company, Sup, 15.15; Fastenal Company, Nebla139048, 604.68; First National Bank, Natl Safety Council J Raley, 4717.37; First National Bank, Fee, 1152.95; Flood Break, Proposal # M-1927-1, 16,425.00; Frank Wilkins, Refund, 50.00; Friends Of The Jeanette Hunt, Agreement Fee, 15,582.50; Galls Llc, Prod, 159.22; Gary & Alicia Ray, Refund, 500.00; Gayle Roberts, Summer Reading Supplies, 720.05; Gayle Roberts, 06-30-19 Reimb, 60.02; General Excavating, Pay Est #2, 120,413.55; Getzschman Heating Llc, Serv, 613.84; Graduate Lincoln, Trn, 228.00; Grainger, Prod, 53.72; Grainger, 9221021067, 103.80; H D R Engineering Inc, Serv, 4285.25; Hach Co, Prod, 435.36; Hager Outdoor Services Llc, Mowing 2159 Davis Dr., 235.00; Harsin Built Construction, Refund, 50.00; Henton Trenching, Water Tap 1045 Colfax St, 1837.00; Henton Trenching, 20190625, 1000.00; Highfill Alex, Refund, 50.00; Hunco Ii Inc, 507-21021675, 242.00; Huntel Communications Inc, Serv, 57.50; Huntel Communications Inc, Serv, 150.00; Jackson Services, Ser, 636.47; Jeff Beiermann, Mileage, 164.72; Jensen Conservation Services, 981, 18,745.00; Jensen Well Company Inc, 45754, 120.00; Jeo Consulting Group Inc, Serv, 3932.50; Joanne Sweezey, Overpayment On Water Bill, 29.41; Johnson Hardware, Serv, 55.41; Johnson Service Co, Serv, 24,995.00; Jonesy's Towing, Towing, 350.00; Jonesy's Towing, 2909, 100.00; Just Right Construction, Refund, 50.00; Justin Erickson, Ref, 50.00; Kubota Of Omaha, Invoice Co111470, 10.00; Le Upfitter, Sup, 167.99; Long's Ok Tire Stores, Serv, 25.00; Mark Hodson, 1253 Park St., 191.00; Martin Marietta Materials, 26171264, 1174.64; Mckinnis Roofing & Sheet Metal, Serv, 2065.00; Mellen & Associates Inc, Prod, 500.00; Memorial Community Hospital, Ser, 50.00; Menards, Prod, 64.95; Michael Todd & Company Inc, 167326, 393.36; Micro Marketing Llc, Bks, 29.97; Midwest Mudjacking Inc, Serv, 796.75; Midwest Mudjacking Inc, 191965, 455.00; Miranda K Anderson, Fuel, 57.62; Miranda K Anderson, Reimbursement, 47.83; Mississippi Lime Co, Chem, 15,434.74; Mississippi Lime Co, 1441683, 15,258.43; Mo River Assetss Llc, Refund, 50.00; Mph Industries Inc, Radar Unit 120, 877.98; Ne Child Support Payment Cntr, Child Support, 214.62; Nebraska Dept Of Labor, Elevator Inspection, 120.00; Nebraska Dept Of Revenue, May Sales & Use Tax, 10,924.94; Nebraska Environmental, Prod, 900.90; Nebraska Furniture Mart, 6232638cr, 218.44; Nebraska Law Enforcement, Trn, 150.00; Nebraska Public Health, Serv, 1400.00; Ne-Ia Industrial Fasteners, Prod, 269.40; Nsa/Poan Conference, Trn, 75.00; Odell Service & Repair, Ser, 5079.54; Officenet, Sup, 551.40; Officenet, 920380-0, 1066.92; O'keefe Elevator Co Inc, Serv, 324.00; Olson & Stewart Const, June Openings, 1413.67; One Call Concepts Inc, 9060113, 248.02; Onsite Services Solutions, Llc, Ser, 2123.00; Ontrac, Serv, 141.60; Oppd, 943000011, 79,414.02; O'reilly Automotive Stores Inc, Pts, 575.21; O'reilly Automotive Stores Inc, 1898-278192, 21.56; Petro Mart, Cemetery/Parks, 5467.42; Phil Whitehead, Reimburse For Computer Equip, 58.89; Pioneer Cleaning Llc, 1930, 500.00; Pitney Bowes, Sup, 187.00; Principal Financial Group, Pr 062019 Principal #4, 5990.74; Principal Financial Group, Pr 060619 & 062019 Principal, 27,003.57; Principal Financial Group, Pr 060319 Principal, 5809.14; Regional Care Inc, Dental 06/18/19, 3361.02; Regional Care Inc, June 2019 Admin Bill, 521.50; S & S Pumping Service Llc, 694, 4585.00; S E Smith & Sons, 366840, 66.66; Scholastic Book Fairs, Bks, 2220.29; Sherwin-Williams Co, Prod, 871.75; Sid Dillon, Ser, 592.05; Sid Dillon, 3418973cr, 95.97; Smitty's Auto Service, Serv, 209.41; Smitty's Auto Service, 38018, 327.60; Sorensen Sod Llc, Sod, 272.00; Spartan Stores, Llc, 11039628, 1204.33; State Withholding, State Tax, 5400.12; Steven & Janet Deemer, Ref, 500.00; Superior Green Inc, Cemetery/Park (Inc Dana), 22084.80; T & W Cleaning Service, 43647, 3600.00; The Filter Shop, 115669, 189.84; The Sign Depot, Prod, 163.20; The Sign Depot, 17814, 400.50; Thompson Innovation, 6260, 400.00; Truck Center Companies, Ser, 577.17; U S A Bluebook, Prod, 308.40; U S Postal Service, Ub Postage, 1102.15; Univar Usa Inc, Chem, 21671.35; Ups, Crypto Sample Fee, 6.24; Us Cellular, Building, 643.12; Us Department Of Education Awg, Garnishment, 142.97; Us Department Of Education Awg, Garnishment, 142.97; Vessco Inc, Prod, 1699.12; Vessco Inc, 76981, 2717.95; W S Bunch Co Inc, Serv, 2027.00; Waldinger Corporation, Ser, 1909.17; Washington Co, Public Works/Admin, 435,248.30; Washington County Bank, 2012 Wa Bond Principal Pay, 963,797.51; Washington County Bank, June 2019 Bank Fees, 244.33; Washington County Bank, Money Market With Wcb, 7,850,000.00; Washington County Bank, July-Sept 2019 Hsa City Contr, 25,941.67; Washington County Bank, Pr 062019 Hsa, 3813.40; Washington County Bank, Nsf Dianna Deman, 41.02; Washington County Bank, Pr 060619 Hsa, 3553.40; Washington County Register, June Filing Fees, 62.00; Watchguard Video, Product, 21,095.00; West-E-Con, Deerfield Lift Station Repairs, 5848.70; Woodhouse Ford, Ser, 833.01; Wp, Llc, Tif 3 Principal Payment, 19,900.00; Ymca, Management Fee, 5450.00; Ymca, Management Fee, 5450.00.
Richard Hansen, Mayor
Attest:
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
A complete text of the minutes, Resolutions, Ordinances are on file in the office of the City Clerk, 218 S. 16th Street, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
