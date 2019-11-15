PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Blair Regular Council Meeting
October 22, 2019
The Mayor and City Council met in regular session in the City Council Chambers on October 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The following were present: Absent: Marty Shepard, Present: Brad Andersen, Kevin Hall, Chris Jensen, Mindy Rump, Jon Stewart, Kevin Willis, Frank Wolff. Also present were: Director of Public Works Schoemaker, City Attorney Solomon, Code Enforcement Officer Biermann, Fire Chief Leonard and Chief Lager. Mayor Hansen called the meeting to order and made introductions at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Consent agenda approved the following: 3a) Approval of Minutes of the October 8, 2019 meeting, 3b) Clerk report of Mayoral Action of October 8, 2019 meeting, 3c) September City Department reports for the Blair Library and Technology Center and Police Department, 3d) Appointment of Jacob Dunn to the Blair Volunteer Fire Department, 3e) Consider proposed utility truck specifications and authorization to go out for bid. Ordinance 2387 amending the Blair Municipal Code, Chapter 5, by creating a new section 5-229 prohibiting pedestrian use of certain medians within the public right of way failed on second reading. Resolution 2019-31 establishing a one way for part of the alley from 14th Street to 15th Street between Washington and Front Streets failed. Council awarded the bid to DMS, Inc. in the amount of $58,698.90 for brick street repairs giving authority to spend up to $80,000 and awarded the bid for a new skid-steer loader and mower to Bob Cat in the amount of $30,358. Resolution 2019-32 adopting the year-end certification of City Street Superintendent was signed and adopted. Council approved engineering agreement with JEO Consulting Group, Inc. for design and bidding services for Blair Water Treatment Plant- Backwash Pump and Forcemain project. Meeting adjourned at 7:42 p.m.
Richard Hansen, Mayor
Attest:
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
A complete text of the minutes, Resolutions, Ordinances are on file in the office of the City Clerk, 218 S. 16th Street, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 15, 2019.
