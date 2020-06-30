PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Blair Regular Council Meeting
June 9, 2020
The Mayor and City Council met in regular session in the City Council Chambers on June 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The following were present: Absent: Kevin Hall, Present: Brad Andersen, Chris Jensen, Mindy Rump, Marty Shepard, Jon Stewart, Kevin Willis, Frank Wolff. Also present were: City Administrator Storm, Assistant City Administrator Barrow, Director of Public Works Schoemaker, City Attorney Solomon and Chief Lager. The Mayor publicly stated to all in attendance that a current copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Act was available for review and indicated the location of such copy posted in the room where the meeting was being held. Notice of the meeting was given in advance thereof by publication in the Enterprise or the Pilot -Tribune as shown by the affidavit of publication filed in the City Clerk's office. Notice of the meeting was simultaneously given to the Mayor and all members of the City Council, and a copy of their acknowledgement of receipt of notice and the agenda is filed in the City Clerk's office. Availability of the agenda was communicated in the advance notice and in the notice to the Mayor and Council of this meeting. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public. Mayor Hansen called the meeting to order and made introductions at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Consent agenda approved the following: 1a) Approval of Minutes of the May 26, 2020 meeting, 2b) Clerk report of Mayoral Action of the May 26, 2020 meeting, 3c) City Department reports for May 2020, 4d) May 2020 claims as recommended by Finance Committee and 5e) Approve Jake Dunn as Fire Captain with the Blair Volunteer Fire Department.
Council approved opening the pool under modified hours and days for the summer subject to the YMCA's ability as operator to secure adequate lifeguard staffing and to allow various organizations to utilize sports fields that are owned by the City of Blair or on City of Blair owned land subject to requirements to be considered in following agenda items and per the Governors Guidelines and/or Directed Health Measures.
Resolution No. 2020-20 regarding use by various organizations to utilize sports fields owned by the City of Blair or on City of Blair owned land was signed and adopted. Council approved Participants' Agreement for Sports or Other Recreational Activities, the form for COVID 19: License and Management Agreement of Use of Municipal Property for Sports and Other Recreational Activities and Authorized City Administrator to enter into agreements, and the form for COVID 19: Addendum to Agreement for Use of Municipal Property for Sports or Other Recreational Activities and Authorized the City Administrator to enter into agreements. Ordinance 2395 on final reading amending the Blair Municipal Code, Chapter 2, Article 12, Section 2 and Chapter 2, Article 13, Section 2 by amending and adding new sections concerning the Board of Health and transferring Chapter 14, Article 4, Section 4 to Chapter 2 was signed and published. Resolution No. 2020-21 authorizing the foreclosure and sale of 1049 Park St. upon which Special Assessments have been in place and are delinquent for more than (2) years and authorize the City Attorney to proceed with foreclosure and sale was signed and adopted. Council award the bid for a new truck for the street department to Viking Gives Midwest in the amount of $160,000.00. Resolution No. 2020-22 approving an Interlocal Agreement with Douglas County to provide forensic and crime scene services was signed and adopted. City Administrator Storm stated no decision has been made yet on when to reopen the Blair Public Library and Technology Center. The library has been closed since March 16 due to coronavirus. The library staff still have concerns on the ability to disinfect various surfaces within the facility. The city has reopened the Depot at Lions Park and the park shelters. Current reservations will be honored. City staff will disinfect the building in between each use. New reservations will be limited to one per day. Council member Andersen stated he would like to see the library open to at least allow citizens to use the computers by appointment. Meeting adjourned at 8:13 p.m. The following claims were approved: 88 Tactical Omaha Llc, Svc, 250.00; Aaa Garage Door Inc, Svc, 265.00; Abes Portables, Svc, 190.00; Abe's Trash Service Inc, Svc, 931.72; Acco, Inv, 8323.40; Accurate Locksmiths Inc, Inv, 42.15; Aflac, Dues, 1141.92; Air Products & Chemicals, Inv, 2863.32; Alfred Benesch & Company, Svc, 5000.00; Allen Schoemaker, Trvl, 36.23; American Broadband, Svc, 2093.58; American Public Works Assoc, Dues, 525.00; Andy's Mow Town, Svc, 451.80; Aqua-Chem Inc, Inv, 1773.93; Arps, Inv, 3091.17; Automatic Systems Co, Svc, 7141.14; Babkel Mechanical, Svc, 3016.87; Baird, Holm & Mceachen, Svc, 717.50; Baker & Taylor Books, Inv, 4446.84; Bh Ne Gas Utility, Svc, 777.10; Blair Ace Hardware, Inv, 617.63; Blair Garden Center, Inv, 147.96; Blair Rent It Center Llc, Svc, 89.88; Blair Small Animal Clinic, Svc, 26.93; Blue Cross & Blue Shield Of Ne, Svc, 89274.01; Bomgaars Supply, Inv, 431.29; Boo Inc, Inv, 1261.72; Calvin Poulsen, Svc, 3330.00; Cardinal Manufacturing, Svc, 611.00; Cede & Co, Invest, 8105.00; Cede & Co, Invest, 115000.00; City Of Blair, Svc, 189.53; City Of Blair, Svc, 159.42; Clark Pest & Termite Control, Svc, 53.50; Colibri Systems North America, Inv, 1035.14; Consolidated Management Co, Svc, 131.21; Control Masters Inc, Svc, 715.00; Counsel Office & Document, Svc, 2113.22; Cubby's Inc, Inv, 2415.89; Deborah Wood, Svc, 250.00; Desirae M Solomon, Svc, 42.00; Dick's Electric Co, Svc, 5291.10; Dms Inc, Svc, 29922.17; Dms Inc, Svc, 54088.19; Dtn, Llc, Svc, 1035.00; Eakes Office Plus, Inv, 831.32; Eco-R-Consulting, Svc, 4156.00; Eftps, Fed/Fica Tax, 32183.75; Eftps, Fed/Fica Tax, 30723.64; Electronic Contracting Co, Svc, 250.00; Emblem Enterprises Inc, Inv, 294.51; Enterprise Publishing Co Inc, Svc, 1470.77; Eriksen Construction Co Inc, Svc, 2000.00; Fairway Oil Co, Inv, 75.90; Fastenal Company, Inv, 363.60; Felsburg Holt & Ullevig, Svc, 1200.00; First National Bank, Svc, 556.66; First Wireless Inc, Svc, 165.60; Fisher Scientific, Inv, 1339.28; Gerhold Concrete, Inv, 2046.69; Getzschman Heating Llc, Svc, 159.00; Hach Co, Inv, 3131.45; Hansen Agency, Svc, 70.00; Hdr Engineering Inc., Svc, 1749.77; Hodson Mowing, Svc, 240.43; Horizon Rehabilitation Centers, Svc, 140.00; Jackson Services, Svc, 1300.40; Jeo Consulting Group Inc, Svc, 6617.25; Jonesy's Towing, Svc, 700.00; Long's Ok Tire Stores, Svc, 622.00; Malloy Electric, Svc, 266.34; Mckinnis Roofing & Sheet Metal, Svc, 214.75; Mechanical Sales Inc, Svc, 10181.00; Mellen & Associates Inc, Inv, 1423.00; Michael Todd & Company Inc, Inv, 92.44; Micro Marketing Llc, Inv, 1348.52; Midwest Automatic Fire, Svc, 150.00; Midwest Laboratories, Svc, 930.55; Midwest Mudjacking Inc, Svc, 3368.00; Mississippi Lime Co, Inv, 39151.51; Municipal Emergency Services, Svc, 604.41; Ndeq, Invest, 142940.57; Ne Child Support Payment Cntr, Child Support, 214.62; Ne Child Support Payment Cntr, Child Support, 214.62; Ne Dept Of Transportation, Svc, 77314.02; Nebraska Dept Of Revenue, Dues, 14474.88; Nebraska Public Health, Svc, 725.00; Ne-Ia Industrial Fasteners, Inv, 85.08; Oclc Inc, Svc, 612.18; Odeys Inc, Svc, 13934.70; Officenet, Inv, 132.40; One Call Concepts Inc, Svc, 152.17; One Source, Svc, 25.00; Oppd, Svc, 77092.50; O'reilly Automotive Stores Inc, Inv, 20.78; Otter Creek Mechanical Inc, Svc, 29788.20; Pearson Painting Inc, Svc, 27500.00; Petro Mart, Inv, 36.82; Pioneer Cleaning Llc, Svc, 500.00; Pioneer Telephone, Svc, 109.97; Pitney Bowes Inc, Inv, 561.00; Principal Financial Group, Police Pension, 19292.25; Principal Financial Group, Police Pension, 17574.56; Regional Care Inc, Svc, 255.56; Regional Care Inc, Svc, 405.81; Regional Care Inc, Svc, 281.89; Regional Care Inc, Svc, 860.51; Regional Care Inc, Svc, 490.00; Rj Thomas Mfg Co, Inc, Svc, 832.00; S & S Pumping Service Llc, Svc, 5425.00; S.E. Smith & Sons, Inv, 65.95; Schemmer, Prj, 75.00; Schmidt Monument Inc, Svc, 3500.12; Security Equipment Inc, Svc, 4224.00; Sherwin-Williams Co, Inv, 97.40; Sid Dillon, Svc, 439.28; Spartan Stores Llc, Inv, 130.09; State Withholding, State Tax, 4986.60; State Withholding, State Tax, 4721.73; Stratus Building Solution, Svc, 800.00; Superior Green Inc, Svc, 20435.73; The Lincoln National Life, Svc, 3977.90; The Sign Depot, Svc, 194.37; Total Truck & Machine Llc, Svc, 3806.50; Trekk Design Group, Svc, 2290.93; Trugreen Processing Center, Svc, 1055.56; Us Cellular, Svc, 648.80; Us Postal Service, Svc, 1026.55; Usa Bluebook, Inv, 3470.92; Verizon 883740345-00001, Svc, 529.52; Vessco Inc, Inv, 1520.54; Washington Co Sheriff, Svc, 29442.38; Washington County Bank, Invest, 5137.06; Washington County Bank, Hsa, 4155.67; Washington County Bank, Hsa, 4155.67; Washington County Bank, Svc, 111.17; Washington County Register, Svc, 82.00; Washington County Treasurer, Svc, 383.15; Westech, Inv, 6197.74; Woodhouse Ford Inc, Svc, 829.24; Woodhouse Ford Inc, Inv, 33559.00.
Richard Hansen, Mayor
ATTEST: Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
A complete text of the minutes, Resolutions, Ordinances are on file in the office of the City Clerk, 218 S. 16th Street, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
