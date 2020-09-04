PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Blair Council Budget Workshop
August 10, 2019
The Mayor and City Council met in special session in the City Council Chambers on August 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM. The following were present: Jon Stewart, Mindy Rump, Kevin Willis, Frank Wolff, Brad Andersen, Kevin Hall, Marty Shepard, and Chris Jensen. Absent: None. Also present were: City Administrator Storm, Assistant City Administrator Barrow, Director of Public Works Schoemaker, Cemetery/Park Superintendent Long and Chief Lager. City Administrator Storm opened the budget workshop at 5:30 p.m. Storm stated the proposed levy is 0.369875. The budget as proposed will require an estimated total of $2,320,922 in property taxes compared to $2,112,920 for the current fiscal year. Using a property tax valuation increase of 5% for new growth, the proposed budget would require a levy of $0.359875 per $100 of valuation compared to the current levy of $0.359480, which is a slight increase. The current valuation is $587,770,467 and the 5% increase would take it to $617,158,990. If the Mayor and Council choose to increase property tax over what was levied last year, the legislature now states a second public hearing is required on two different occasion. Preliminary budget will be adopted on August 25 where any changes be discussed and made. After that meeting, the budget will be put on the state form. At that point, there may need to be some changes to make it fit under the lid. If the budget goes over the lid, then we will have to decide at that time to make changes. Final approval will be on September 8. Storm started by reviewing the sales tax report outlining proposed collections and projects that are in the budget to be paid from sales tax. Revenues were outlined as follows: budgeted cash, property tax, other local tax, federal funds, state funds, license and permits, charges and sales, miscellaneous revenue, debt service and transfer in of funds. The total general revenue proposed is $6,230,794. Storm reviewed the total budget summary as follows: Administration - $529,859, Police - $2,358,370, Fire - $208,800, Park/Cemetery - $1,490,490, Library - $850,845, Swimming Pool - $135,978, Zoning/Building - $375,150, Animal Control - $105,830, Contingent Reserve - $20,000 and Cash Reserve - $155,472.99. Total General Fund budget - $6,230,794.99. Remaining funds include: Debt Service - $2,191,318.35, Street - $4,436,204.88, Rescue Squad - $532,203.26, Sales Tax - $4,262,148.24, Benefit Insurance - $81,778.88, Wastewater - $2,333,910.52, Water - $27,780,354.02, Lodging Occupation Tax - $101,932.05, Donated Funds - $60,564.00, CDBG Reuse - $192,002.01, LB840 - $1,056,893.07, TIF 1 - $71,906.90, Keno - $153,709.45, TIF 2 - $175,694.93, TIF 3 - $53,089.09 and TIF 4 - $69,477.65. Total of remaining budget funds - $43,553,187.38. Total budget for all funds - $49,783,982.37. Storm then outlined several bigger projects in the specific departments of Administration, Police, Fire, Park, Library, Pool, Zoning, Animal Control, Debt Service Street, Rescue squad, Sales tax, Insurance, Wastewater, Water, Occupation tax, CDBG, Donated funds, Capital Outlay, Reuse, LB840, Keno and TIF projects. Discussion was held regarding increasing sales tax in the next year to help build the bypass and other improvements need. City Administrator Storm stated again the preliminary budget will be approved at the August 25, 20202 with the budget hearing on September 8, 2020. Valuations from the County Assessor should be in next week. He encouraged the Mayor and City Council to send him any changes they would like to propose. Meeting adjourned at 7:08 p.m.
Richard Hansen, Mayor
Attest: Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
A complete text of the minutes, Resolutions, Ordinances are on file in the office of the City Clerk, 218 S. 16th Street, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
