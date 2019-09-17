PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Education Special Meeting
September 9, 2019 7:00 p.m.
Deerfield Primary Library
Information concerning the Open Meeting Law, Chapter 84, Article 14 of Nebraska State Statutes, is posted on the wall in this room.
1. Call to Order
Mrs. Kari Loseke, President, called the Board of Education Special meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
2. Roll Call
Present Board Members: Steve Callaghan, Brittney Gunderson, Kari Loseke, Deb Parks, Brandi Petersen, Denise Ray, Lyle Schjodt, and Bob Schoby.
Absent Excused Board Members: Laura Ronning.
3. 2019-20 Budget Hearing – Entered into at 7:03 p.m. – 7:04 p.m.
The Board convened a public hearing for the purpose of accepting comments and questions on the proposed budget. There were no comments from the public.
Blair Community Schools;
The amount of the property tax request is $21,333,385;
The total assessed value of property differs from last year's total assessed value by an increase of five percent; The tax rate which would levy the same amount of property taxes as last year, when multiplied by the new total assessed value of property, would be $1.122963 per $100 of assessed value; The district proposes to adopt a property tax request that will cause its tax rate to be $1.171002 per $100 of assessed value; and Based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget of the district will exceed last year's by 1% percent; and The record vote of the board in passing such resolution or ordinance.
Legal Reference: Neb. Statute 13-506.
4. 2019-20 Tax Request Hearing – Entered into at 7:05 p.m. -7:06 p.m.
The Board convened a public hearing for the purpose of accepting comments and questions on the proposed 2019-20 tax request. There were no comments from the public.
5. Adjournment
Motion Passed: I move to adjourn meeting at 7:06 p.m. passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Board of Education Regular Meeting
September 9, 2019 7:06 p.m.
Deerfield Primary Library
Information concerning the Open Meeting Law, Chapter 84, Article 14 of Nebraska State Statutes, is posted on the wall in this room.
1. Call to Order
Mrs. Kari Loseke, President, called the Board of Education Regular meeting to order at 7:06pm.
2. Roll Call
Present Board Members: Steve Callaghan, Brittney Gunderson, Kari Loseke, Deb Parks, Brandi Petersen, Denise Ray, Lyle Schjodt, and Bob Schoby.
Absent Excused Board Members: Laura Ronning.
3. Pledge of Allegiance
Mr. Tom Anderson, Blair High School Principal, introduced the high school AEP Mentors who led the Board in the Pledge of Allegiance.
4. Approval of Emergency Additions to the Agenda - None
5. Call for Removal of Consent Agenda Items - None
6. Consent Agenda
Motion Passed: I move to approve the Consent Agenda as presented passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
6.1. Waiver of reading minutes from previous meeting
6.2. Acceptance of minutes of the previous meeting as published
6.3. Receipt of Communications
6.4. Treasurer's Report
6.5. Audit of Claims
7. Business
7.1. Items removed from Consent Agenda - None
7.2. Recognitions
7.3. Acceptance of Gifts
7.3.1. Direct your Dollars Campaign
Dr. Chris Stogdill, OBMS Principal, received a $1,000 check from Spartan Nash (aka Family Fare) as part of the Direct Your Dollars program at OBMS. Through the Direct Your Dollars program, schools can earn $1,000 by collecting $150,000 in receipts from Spartan Nash owned retail stores.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the donation for $1,000 from Spartan Nash as part of the Direct Your Dollars program at Otte Blair Middle School passed with a motion by Brittney Gunderson and a second by Lyle Schjodt.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.3.2. Blair FFA Chapter Donation
During the Washington County Fair, the Blair FFA Chapter organized and volunteered at the Ag Zone, an educational experience for young students and their families about Nebraska Agriculture. This event was done with support of Nebraska and Washington County Farm Bureau and the Washington County Fair Board. The Fair Board donated $750 to the Chapter for their work at the event. The Washington County Fair Board also donated $425 to the Blair FFA Chapter for members' help with the rodeo setup and tear down. Total donation from the Washington County Fair Board is $1,175.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the donation totaling $1,175 from Washington County Fair Board to the Blair FFA Chapter passed with a motion from Steve Callaghan and a second by Brittney Gunderson.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.4. Consideration of Communications
7.4.1. Blair Area Community Band
Jeff Mount, Blair High School Band Director, requested permission for the Blair Area Community Band to use the BHS Auditorium for a performance on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from approximately 1:00-3:30 p.m. This is a Sunday building usage request and requires Board Approval.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the Blair Area Community Band to use the Blair High School Auditorium for a performance on Sunday, December 1, 2019 passed with a motion from Lyle Schjodt and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.4.2. BHS Dance Team Pictures
The BHS Dance Team requested to have their pictures taken professionally on Sunday, September 29, 2019. In order to the get the entire squad together, this needs to take place on a Sunday due to the number of activities each girl is involved in at BHS.
Motion Passes: I move to approve the request for BHS Dance Team to have their professional picture taken on Sunday, September 29, 2019 passed with a motion by Brittney Gunderson and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.4.3. BHS Concert Choir, Omaha Symphony
A letter was received from Mr. Bubba Penas, Activities Director, and Mr. Dan Hutsell, Choir Director, asking permission for the BHS Concert Choir to be a part of the Omaha Symphony Choral Collaborative project for the fall of 2019. The final performance is on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. and will need Board approval.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the BHS Concert Choir, under the direction of Mr. Dan Hutsell, to take part in the Omaha Symphony Choral Collaborative project for the fall of 2019 passed with a motion by Steve Callaghan and a second by Brittney Gunderson.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.4.4. Blair FFA Chapter
The Blair FFA Chapter is requesting permission to volunteer with flood relief efforts at a fundraising event on September 28-29, 2019 in Fremont, Nebraska. This is an event that FFA Chapters in the area come together to provide service. September 29, 2019 is a Sunday and requires Board approval.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the request from the Blair FFA Chapter to volunteer with flood relief efforts at a fundraiser on September 28-29, 2019 passed with a motion by Brittney Gunderson and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.4.2. FBLA Fall Leadership Conference
A letter was received from Tom Anderson, Principal of Blair High School, requesting permission for FBLA members to attend the Fall Leadership Conference in Denver, Colorado from November 14-17, 2019. Mrs. Vicki Schrick, FBLA Adviser and Mrs. Jennifer Brown, Assistant FBLA Adviser, will provide guidance and support to the members of this event. No District funds are being requested and the Blair FFA will cover all adviser fees.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the request for FBLA members to attend the Fall Leadership Conference in Denver, Colorado from November 14-17, 2019 passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.5. Comments from The Public
Comments were heard from: Mrs. Rebecca Mathiesen.
7.6. Committee Reports
7.6.1. Policy Committee
The Policy Committee met Monday, August 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. A report from the committee was given by Lyle Schjodt.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the request to take a group of 8th grade students to Washington D.C. from June 8-11, 2020 passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Bob Schoby.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.6.2. Curriculum Committee
The Curriculum Committee met on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. A report from the committee was given by Denise Ray.
7.6.3. BG&T Committee
The Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation Committee met on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. A report from the committee was given by Bob Schoby.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the bid from Echo, Inc., in the amount of $15,400 for the purchase and installation of LED lighting in the band room at Blair High School to be paid out of the District Building Fund passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.6.4. Finance Committee
The Finance Committee met on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. A report from the committee was given by Kari Loseke.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the bid from Cornhusker International Trucks, Inc., for the amount of $92,630 for the purchase of a new school bus passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Lyle Schjodt.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to enter into an Interlocal Agreement with Ft. Calhoun and Arlington Public Schools for an Occupational Therapist for the 2019-20 school year as presented passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to recognize the BEA as the exclusive bargaining agent for the District’s non-supervisory certificated staff for the 2021-22 contract year passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Lyle Schjodt.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.7. Approval of 2019-20 Budget
Blair Community Schools;
The amount of the property tax request is $21,333,385;
Legal Reference: Neb. Statute 13-506.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the 2019-20 budget for Washington County School District 89-0001 as presented passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Denise Ray.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke No
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby No
7.8. 2019-20 Tax Request Resolution
Motion Passed: I move to approve the 2019-20 Tax Request Resolution for Washington County School District 89-0001 as follows passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Lyle Schjodt.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke No
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby No
7.9. Approval of New Teachers - None
7.10. Acceptance of Resignations
Motion Passed: I move to approve the resignation of Certified staff member Michelle Simpson passed with a motion by Brittney Gunderson and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.11. Informational Items
7.12. Closed Session
The Board of Education is authorized by state statute to hold closed sessions. Closed sessions may be held when clearly necessary for the protection of the public interest or for the prevention of needless injury to the reputation of an individual. Reasons that meet this standard include but are not limited to: (a) strategy sessions with respect to collective bargaining, real estate matters, pending litigation, or litigation which is imminent as evidenced by communication of a claim or threat of litigation to or by the public body; (b) discussion regarding deployment of security personnel or devices; (c) investigative proceedings regarding allegations of criminal misconduct; (d) evaluation of the job performance of a person when necessary to prevent needless injury to the reputation of a person and if such person has not requested a public meeting; and (e) legal advice.
Motion Passed: I move to enter into Closed Session at 8:29 p.m. for the protection of public interest on the discussion of real estate matters passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
The Board came out of Closed Session at 9:17 p.m. and reconvened to the regular session.
7.13. Items from Closed Session - None
8. Adjournment
Motion Passed: I move to adjourn meeting at 9:18 p.m. passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Lyle Schjodt.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Angie Conety
Secretary Board of Education
Randall Gilson, Ed.D.
Superintendent
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
