PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
The Board of Education of Blair Community Schools will meet on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. for a Regular Board of Education Meeting at the Blair Community Schools Administration Office, 1100 Deerfield Blvd., Blair NE 68008.
Meetings are open to the public. An agenda kept continuously current is available for inspection at the office of the superintendent during normal business hours. If you are in need of any special accommodations, please contact the Administration Office at 402-426-2610 prior to Monday, July 8, 2019.
Angie Conety, Secretary
Board of Education
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
