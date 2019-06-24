PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Education Regular Meeting
June 10, 2019 7:00 p.m.
Blair Community Schools Administration Office
Information concerning the Open Meeting Law, Chapter 84, Article 14 of Nebraska State Statutes, is posted on the bulletin board in this room.
1. Call to Order
Mrs. Kari Loseke, Board President, called the Board of Education Regular meeting to order.
2. Roll Call
Present Board Members: Brittney Gunderson, Steve Callaghan, Deb Parks, Lyle Schjodt, Brandi Petersen, Kari Loseke, Bob Schoby, and Denise Ray.
Absent Excused Board Member: Laura Ronning
3. Pledge of Allegiance
Mr. Leon Haith led the Board in the Pledge of Allegiance.
4. Approval of Emergency Additions to the Agenda – None
5. Public Hearing for Board Policy 1005.03-Parental Involvement Policy
Per state statute §79-531 through §79-533, each school district shall develop, adopt, and annually review and reaffirm a policy outlining parental involvement in regard to 1) how the school district will provide access to parents concerning textbooks, tests, and other curriculum materials used in the school district; 2) how the school district will handle requests by parents to attend and monitor courses, assemblies, counseling sessions, and other instructional activities; 3) under what circumstances parents may ask that their children be excused from testing, classroom instruction, and other school experiences the parents may find objectionable; 4) how the school district will provide access to records of students; 5) what the school district’s testing policy will be; and 6) how the school district participates in surveys of students and the right of parents to remove their children from such surveys. The Blair Community Schools Board of Education entered into public hearing at 7:05 p.m. The public hearing closed at 7:06 p.m. with no comments from the public.
6. Public Hearing for the 2019-20 Student Fees Schedule
The Blair Community Schools Board of Education entered into public hearing for the purpose of public comments on proposed changes to administrative regulation 504.20R1-Student Fees Schedule for the 2019-20 school year at 7:06 p.m. The public hearing closed at 7:07 p.m. with no comments from the public.
7. Call for Items to be Removed from the Consent Agenda – None
8. Consent Agenda
Motion Passed: I move to approve the Consent Agenda as presented passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
8.1. Waiver of reading minutes from previous meeting
8.2. Acceptance of minutes of the previous meeting as published
8.3. Receipt of Communications
8.4. Treasurer's Report
8.5. Audit of Claims
9. Business
9.1. Items Removed from the Consent Agenda – None
9.2. Recognitions
9.3. Acceptance of Gifts
9.3.1. Washington County Bank
Washington County Bank has donated $26,000 to the Blair High School so they can begin a 1:1 computer device (Chrome Book) program for the 2019-20 school year. Blair Community Schools would like to express our gratitude to Washington County Bank for their very generous donation and their commitment to the kids of Blair High School. We are so fortunate to live in a community that shares with others!
Mr. Terry Dutton, President of Washington County Bank, stated “Sometimes a need is brought to our attention and we recognize it as an opportunity to not only help a great project get off the ground, but also as a way to make a big impact in our community. The Chrome Book initiative is exactly one of those situations where we didn’t think twice about stepping in to help. Washington County Bank will always support Blair Community Schools and we are excited for the opportunities this program will provide students for years to come.”
Motion Passed: I move to accept the donation in the amount of $26,000 from Washington County Bank to be used to begin a 1:1 computer device program at Blair High School passed with a motion by Steve Callaghan and a second by Lyle Schjodt.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
9.3.2. Mid America Computer Corp (MACC)
Mr. Leon Haith, Director of Student Services, received a check for the amount of $1,000 from Mid America Computer Corp (MACC) to be used for District wide special needs purchases. Blair Community Schools appreciates your support and commitment to Blair Community Schools.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the donation in the amount of $1,000 from Mid America Computer (MACC) to be applied toward District wide special needs purchases passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
9.3.3. Kohler Company
Kohler Company would like to donate 20 new engines to Blair High School to be used for educational use only. The approximate value of this donation is $18,000. Blair Community Schools will be responsible for the freight charge that would total around $90 for all 20 engines.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the donation of 20 new engines, valued at $80,000, from Kohler Company to be used for educational use only passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
9.3.4. Walmart
Arbor Park applied and was awarded a grant from Walmart in the amount of $1,500 to be used to purchase picnic tables to set up an outdoor classroom area that could be used to get students into nature.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the grant from Walmart in the amount of $1,500 to be used to purchase picnic tables to set up an outdoor classroom area passed with a motion by Steve Callaghan and a second by Brittney Gunderson.
9.4. Consideration of Communications
9.5. Comments From The Public
Mrs. Loseke opened the meeting for public comment and offered a reminder of the Board Policy regarding public comments. There were no public comments.
9.6. Committee Reports
Complete Committee meeting minutes and reports may be found on the District website (www.blairschools.org) or at the office of the Superintendent.
9.6.1. Policy Committee
The Policy Committee did not meet this month. Dr. Gilson shared items that he is recommending for Board approval.
Motion Passed: I move to approve first and final notification revisions to policy 1005.03-Parental Involvement in the Schools as presented passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Bob Schoby.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to approve first and final notification revisions to policy 504.20R1-Grades K-12 Student Fee Schedule as presented passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Brittney Gunderson.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
9.6.2. Curriculum Committee
The Curriculum Committee did not meet this month.
9.6.3. BG&T Committee
The Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation Committee met on Thursday, May 23, 2019. A report of the meeting was given by Bob Schoby.
9.6.4. Finance Committee
The Finance Committee met on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. A report of the meeting was given by Brandi Petersen.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the District Substitute pay rates for the 2019-20 school year as presented passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
9.7. Parental Involvement
Motion Passed: I move to reaffirm existing Policy 1005.03-Parental Involvement in the schools as amended passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Brittney Gunderson.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
9.8. 2019-20 Student Fees
Motion Passed: I move to approve the Student Fees Schedule for the 2019-20 school year as amended passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
9.9. Approval of New Teachers
Approval of Certified Staff for the 2019-20 school year:
*Nicole Cloudt – Grade 5, Arbor Park
*Maggie Swenson – Grade 2, Deerfield Primary
*Kendy Kube – Grade 4, Arbor Park
*Carly Miller - .60 FTE Preschool, Deerfield Primary
*Kelly Storjohann – Grade 4, Arbor Park
Motion Passed: I move to approve the hire of new Certified Staff, for the 2019-20 school year, as presented passed with a motion by Steve Callaghan and a second by Brittney Gunderson.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
9.10. Acceptance of Resignations – None
9.11. Informational Items
9.12. Closed Session
Motion Passed: I move to enter into closed session at 7:59 p.m. for the protection of public interest on the discussion of a personnel matter to prevent needless injury to the reputation of a person and if such person has not requested a public hearing passed with a motion by Brittney Gunderson and a second by Steve Callahan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
The Board came out of closed session at 8:47 p.m. and reconvened to regular session.
9.13. Items from Closed Session – None
10. Adjournment
Motion Passed: I move to adjourn meeting at 8:49 p.m. passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Brittney Gunderson.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Absent
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Angie Conety
Secretary Board of Education
Randall Gilson, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Published in the Enterprise Friday June 21, 2019.
