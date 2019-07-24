PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Education Regular Meeting
July 8, 2019 7:00 p.m.
Blair Community Schools Administration Office
1. Call to Order
Mrs. Kari Loseke, Board President, called the Board of Education Regular meeting to order.
2. Roll Call
Present Board Members: Laura Ronning, Steve Callaghan, Deb Parks, Lyle Schjodt, Brandi Petersen, Kari Loseke, Bob Schoby, and Denise Ray.
Absent Excused Board Member: Brittney Gunderson
3. Pledge of Allegiance
Cub Scout Pack 232 led the Board in the Pledge of Allegiance.
4. Approval of Emergency Additions to the Agenda – None
5. Call for Items to be Removed from the Consent Agenda – None
6. Consent Agenda
Motion Passed: I move to approve the Consent Agenda as presented passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Lyle Schjodt.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
6.1. Waiver of reading minutes from previous meeting
6.2. Acceptance of minutes of the previous meeting as published
6.3. Receipt of Communications
6.4. Treasurer's Report
6.5. Audit of Claims
7. Business
7.1. Items Removed from the Consent Agenda – None
7.2. Recognitions
7.3. Acceptance of Gifts
7.3.1. Washington County Bank
Mr. Carson Norine, K-12 High Ability Learner Coordinator, has been in contact with the director of the Blair Public Library regarding the high schools new STEM course being offered for the 2019-20 school year. The City of Blair would like to donate the Blair Public Library's largest 3D printer and extra filament (valued around $3,500) to Blair Public Schools for the new STEM class. The printer is not seeing much use regularly and the city would like it to go somewhere where it would be better utilized.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the donation from the Blair Public Library and City of Blair for a 3D printer and extra filament, estimated worth $3,500, to the district’s new STEM Class at Blair High School passed with a motion by Laura Ronning and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.4. Consideration of Communications
7.5. Comments From The Public
Mrs. Loseke opened the meeting for public comment and offered a reminder of the Board Policy regarding public comments. There were no public comments.
7.6. Committee Reports
Complete Committee meeting minutes and reports may be found on the District website (www.blairschools.org) or at the office of the Superintendent.
7.6.1. Policy Committee
The Policy Committee met on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A report of the meeting was given by Lyle Schjodt.
Motion Passed: I move to approve on first and final notification revisions to policies 503.09-McKinney-Vento Homeless Policy, 503.09R2-Written Notification of Enrollment and Placement Decision for McKinney-Vento Student, and 503.09R3-Form for Parent/Guardian/Unaccompanied McKinney-Vento/Homeless Youth to Dispute the District Decision as presented passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Bob Schoby.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to approve on first and final notification New policies 503.09R4-McKinney-Vento/Homeless Student Dispute Resolution Process and 503.09R5-McKinney-Vento Dispute Resolution Written Response and Right to Appeal Notification as presented passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Laura Ronning.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to approve on first and final notification revisions to policies 203.06-Standing Board Committees, 502.03-Entrance - Admissions, 504.15-Drug and Substance Use and Prevention, 506.01-Extracurricular Activity Discipline/Student Activity Eligibility, and 706.01-Purchasing Procedures as presented passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to approve first and final notification New Policies Standing Committee on American Civics, 416.07-Wage Information, 505.00-Student Discipline, 507.03-Military Recruiters, and 605.08-Family Engagement Policy presented passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Laura Ronning.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.6.2. Curriculum Committee
The Curriculum Committee met on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. A report of the meeting was given by Steve Callaghan.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the addition of the TeamMates Program Coordinator to the Co-curricular salary schedule with an annual stipend of $2,500 passed with a motion by Steve Callaghan and a second by Lyle Schjodt.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.6.3. BG&T Committee
The Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation Committee met on Thursday, June 20, 2019. A report of the meeting was given by Bob Schoby.
Motion Passed: I move to authorize the administration to conduct an RFP for stadium lights at Krantz Field passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to authorize the administration to conduct an RFP for new upgraded kitchen equipment passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.6.4. Finance Committee
The Finance Committee met on Wednesday, June 3, 2019. A report of the meeting was given by Brandi Petersen.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the bid from Fairway Oil Co., for propane for the 2019-20 school year passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Laura Ronning.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to accept the bid from Cubby’s for gasoline and diesel for the 2019-20 school year passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.7. Approval of New Teachers
Approval of Certified Staff for the 2019-20 school year:
* Benjamin King, School Psychologist
Motion Passed: I move to approve the hire of new Certified Staff, Benjamin King – School Psychologist, for the 2019-20 school year, as presented passed with a motion by Laura Ronning and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.8. Acceptance of Resignations – None
7.9. Informational Items
8. Closed Session
Motion Passed: I move to enter into closed session at 8:22 p.m. for the protection of public interest on the discussion of a personnel matter to prevent needless injury to the reputation of a person and if such person has not requested a public hearing and on the discussion of real estate matters and request Mr. Leon Haith to join the Board for this portion of the closed session passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Bob Schoby.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
The Board came out of closed session at 9:30 p.m. and reconvened to regular session.
8.1. Items from Closed Session
Motion Passed: I move to approve a two-year contract with Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Randall Gilson at a salary of $166,000 effective July 1, 2019 passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Laura Ronning.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to authorize the administration to explore the possibility of the sale of West Primary School passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Bob Schoby.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt No
Bob Schoby Yes
9. Adjournment
Motion Passed: I move to adjourn the meeting at 9:33 p.m. passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Lyle Schjodt.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Absent
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Angie Conety
Secretary Board of Education
Randall Gilson, Ed.D.
Superintendent
GENERAL FUND CLAIMS - 7/8/2019
VENDOR, AMOUNT, DESCRIPTION;
ABE'S TRASH SERVICE INC, $3,128.46, TRASH DISPOSAL SERVICES; AMY ROGERS, $303.15, EMPLOYEE MILEAGE; AMY TESSENDORF, $106.99, EMPLOYEE REIMBURSE-TRAINING; AUTISM CENTER OF NEBR, $3,810.52, SPED-TUITION MAY 2019; BLAIR ACE HARDWARE, $87.46, MAINTENANCE & CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES; BLAIR COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, $4,275.90, PRESCHOOL MEALS & COMMITTEE MEETINGS; BLAIR GARDEN CENTER, $2,500.00, NRD GRANT - TREES; BOYS TOWN, $16,668.03, SPED-TUITION MAY 2019; BUTCH'S DELI, $143.54, COMMITTEE MEETINGS; CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS, INC, $4,574.92, COPIER SERVICES; CARQUEST AUTO PARTS, $9.53, BUS & VEHICLE PARTS; CITY OF BLAIR, $7,386.99, UTILITY-WATER/SEWER & MOWING CONTRACT; CONTROL SERVICES INC, $4,281.20, HVAC REPAIRS-BHS AUX. GYM, ADMIN; DANIELLE LADWIG, $201.84, EMPLOYEE MILEAGE; DECKER INC, $56.20, MASTER LOCK SUPPLIES; DIETZE MUSIC HOUSE, $515.68, INSTRUMENT REPAIRS (OMS); DJ'S REPAIR INC, $450.39, BUS REPAIRS & MAINTENANCE; DUDE SOLUTIONS, INC, $1,452.87, SCHOOLDUDE CAPITAL FORECAST SOFTWARE RENEWAL; ECHO GROUP, INC., $73.84, ELECTRICAL MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES (PRINT SHOP MOVE); EDGENUITY, INC, $500.00, SPED SOFTWARE-SUMMER SCHOOL; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #3, $23,356.31, SPED-VISION & BROOKE VALLEY, SRS SOFTWARE, TRAINING; ENTERPRISE PUBLISHING CO INC, $228.82, LEGAL NOTICES; EXCLUSIVE REPORTING INC, $249.68, GRADUATION SERVICE FOR HEARING IMPAIRED; FIREGUARD INCORP, $1,050.15, FIRE ALARM MAINTENANCE (DF); FORT CALHOUN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, $34,491.16, SPED-TUITION PIONEER LEARNING CTR & OCCUP. THERAPY; GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INC, $1,804.00, SPED-WORK EXPERIENCE TUITION-MAY 2019; GRAINGER, $288.73, CUSTODIAL & MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES; GRAYBAR ELECTRIC CO INC, $174.86, ELECTRICAL MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES (ADMIN MOVE); GREENKEEPER CO, $180.00, FB FIELD MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES; HOWARD D THOMPSON AGENCY, INC, $49.00, NEW VEHICLE INSURANCE; INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCE, $5,000.00, SPED ON-LINE TRAINING ACCESS; IOWA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF, $31,729.00, SPED STUDENT TUITION; IXL LEARNING, $8,830.00, SPED-SOFTWARE PROGRAM RENEWAL; J F AHERN CO, $2,158.25, FIRE SPRINKLER INSPECTIONS &REPAIRS; JOSTENS, $15.04, GRADUATION SUPPLIES; KAPLAN EARLY LEARNING CO, $1,799.85, PRESCHOOL EQUIPMENT; KIM LEGGOTT, $27.14, EMPLOYEE MILEAGE; MACGILL & CO, $91.96, NURSING SUPPLIES; MAXIM HEALTHCARE SERVICES, $9,142.00, SPED STUDENT NURSE SERVICES; MCH HOSPITAL & HEALTH SYSTEMS, $360.00, BUS DRIVER PHYSICALS; MCKINNIS ROOFING INC, $556.65, ROOF REPAIRS (AP); MECHANICAL SYSTEMS INC, $1,753.97, HVAC REPAIRS (N, OMS, ADMIN); METAL DOORS & HARDWARE, $617.00, DOOR SECURITY SUPPLIES (ADMIN MOVE); NACIA, $15.00, NACIA MEMBER DUES; NASB, $35.00, NAEP MEMBERSHIP; NCSA, $250.00, ADMINISTRATOR MEMBERSHIP DUES; NEBRASKA CENTRAL EQUIPMENT INC, $1,167.50, BUS REPAIRS & MAINTENANCE; OFFICE DEPOT, $2,481.47, OFFICE, SPED, PAPER SUPPLIES, FILE CABINETS (ADMIN MOVE); OMAHA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, $27,000.00, UTILITY - ELECTRICITY; ONESOURCE THE BACKGROUND CK CO, $119.00, BACKGROUND CHECKS (NEW STAFF HIRES); PAYFLEX SYSTEMS USA INC, $309.60, EMPLOYEE FLEX PLAN FEE; PERRY GUTHERY HAASE GESSFORD, $174.00, LEGAL SERVICES; PEST SOLUTIONS 365, $85.00, PEST CONTROL (BHS); PETROMART INC, $666.60, BUS & VEHICLE GAS & DIESEL FUEL; POUNDS PRINTING INC, $145.00, TRANSPORTATION-VEHICLE INSPECTION FORMS; PRESTO X CO, $318.00, PEST CONTROL (N,S,DF,AP,OMS,ADMIN); SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, $138.56, SPED SUPPLIES; SHRED-IT US JV LLC, $171.35, SHREDDING SERVICES; STAPLES BUSINESS ADVANTAGE, $701.11, OFFICE SUPPLIES & SPIN FILE (DF); TALBOT LAW OFFICE, P.C., LLC, $322.00, LEGAL SERVICES; THE HOME DEPOT PRO, $2,061.26, MAINTENANCE & CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES; THE OMNI GROUP, $27.00, EMPLOYEE 403B BENEFIT FEE; THE WALDINGER CORPORATION, $953.89, SINK REPAIRS (DF); TREETOP PRODUCTS, $1,602.24, WALMART GRANT-PICNIC TABLE (AP); UNITE PRIVATE NETWORKS, $832.10, NETWORK SERVICES; VERIZON, $10.02, TELEPHONE WIRELESS; VOYAGER SOPRIS, $8,671.00, TITLE I ACCT-EMPLOYEE ON-LINE ACCESS TRAININGS; WANDA DOLPHIN, $15.08, EMPLOYEE MILEAGE; WINDSTREAM , $166.70, TELEPHONE LONG DISTANCE. Summary $222,919.56.
GENERAL FUND-CHECKS ISSUED TO BE RATIFIED 7/8/2019
VENDOR, TOTAL, DESCRIPTION;
VISA, $4,558.61, TECHNOLOGY, AMAZON ORDERS, TRAVEL, DUES, TRAINING & INSERVICE, SUPPLIES, MISC, REPAIRS, MEETINGS, EQUIPMENT, GRANT SUPPLIES (ROBOTICS). Summary $4,558.61.
GENERAL FUND-JUNE 2019 PAYROLL TO BE RATIFIED 7/8/2019
GROSS PAYROLL, $1,235,919.97, GROSS SALARY & WAGES; NET PAYROLL - DIRECT DEPOSITS, $862,826.72, NET PAY CHECKS- DIRECT DEPOSIT TOTALS; NET PAYROLL - MANUAL CHECKS, $311.67, NET PAY CHECKS - MANUAL CHECK TOTALS; NEBRASKA REVENUE NEB EPAY., $44,029.60 , NE STATE W/H; OMNI FINANCIAL1 CORP COLL, $5,496.33, P/R DEDUCTION - 403(B) INVESTMENTS; OUTGOING WIRE TO US TREASURY, $286,800.48, FEDERAL W/H, FICA W/H & FICA TAXES; RETIREMENT, $222,018.70, RETIREMENT; VISION SERVICE PLAN INSURANCE CO, $857.90, P/R DEDUCTION - VISION INSURANCE; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO., $3,633.96, EMPLOYEE LTD INSURANCE; SECTION 125, $11,979.95, P/R DEDUCTION - FLEX PLAN CONTRIBUTIONS; BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD, $207,845.78, EMPLOYEE HEALTH & DENTAL INSURANCE; CREDIT MANAGEMENT SERVICES, $17.93, P/R DEDUCTION - GARNISHMENT; COMBINED HEALTH AGENCIES DRIVE INC., $75.00, P/R DEDUCTION – GARNISHMENT. QCPUF-CHECKS ISSUED TO BE RATIFIED 7/8/2019
VENDOR, TOTAL, DESCRIPTION;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK FREMONT, $58,540.00, BOND DEBT SERVICE. Summary $58,540.00.
LUNCH FUND CLAIMS 7/8/2019
S&S PUMPING, $175.00, PUMP GREASE TRAP (BHS); THE WALDINGER CORPORATION, $4,560.75, KITCHEN ICE MACHINE/FREEZER REPAIRS (OMS, AP). Summary $4,735.75.
BUILDING FUND CLAIMS 7/8/2019
ECHO GROUP, $17,329.00, AUXILIARY GYM LIGHTING; OLSON & STEWART, $15,558.52, BUS BARN CONCRETE REMOVAL/REPLACEMENT. Summary $32,887.52.
SAVINGS/DEPRECIATION FUND CLAIMS 7/8/2019
LINE X, $300.00, VEHICLE MUD FLAPS; PRYOR'S KL PARTS, $3,125.00, TOMMY LIFT FOR GROUNDS TRUCK. Summary $3,425.00.
