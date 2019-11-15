PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a meeting of the Blair Airport Authority will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in the City Council Chamber, 218 S. 16th St., Blair, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations should contact the City Clerk at (402) 426-4191 no later than 4:30 p.m. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
Brenda Wheeler
City Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 15, 2019.
