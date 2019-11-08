PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a SPECIAL meeting of the Blair Airport Authority will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 in the City Council Chamber, 218 S. 16th St., Blair, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public for the purpose of approving of engineering contract for paving access road and contract for taxi lane extension. Anyone requiring special accommodations or assistance because of visual or hearing impairment should contact the City Clerk not less than (5) days prior to this meeting.
Brenda Wheeler
City Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 8, 2019.
