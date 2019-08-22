PUBLIC NOTICE
LANG LAW LLC
ATTORNEYS AT LAW
8526 F STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68127
(402) 330-1900
FAX (402) 330-0936
NOTICE OF MEETING
OF
BENNINGTON RURAL
FIRE PROTECTION
DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Bennington Rural Fire Protection District will be held at 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the fire station, 10801 North 156th Street in Bennington, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public.
An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection with the secretary and posted at the fire station. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct the general business of the Fire District and such other business as may properly come before the meeting.
Terry Christensen, Secretary
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.