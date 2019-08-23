PUBLIC NOTICE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Bennington Rural Fire Protection District will be held at 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the fire station, 10801 North 156th Street in Bennington, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. 

An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection with the secretary and posted at the fire station.  The purpose of the meeting is to conduct the general business of the Fire District and such other business as may properly come before the meeting.

                                                                       

Terry Christensen, Secretary

