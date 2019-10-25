PUBLIC NOTICE
Second Five-Year Review for Offutt Air Force Base Former Atlas “D” Missile Site 2
A second Five-Year Review is being initiated at the Offutt Air Force Base Former Atlas “D” Missile Site 2 (Site 2) near the town of Arlington in Washington County, Nebraska. Contamination at Site 2 is present in shallow/intermediate and deep groundwater aquifers, and consists of a solvent chemical called trichloroethene (TCE), as well as its degradation products cis-1,2-dichloroethene (cis-1,2-DCE) and vinyl chloride (VC). The selected remedy to address these contaminants in groundwater at Site 2 is in situ enhanced bioremediation, which degrades TCE, cis-1,2-DCE, and VC into harmless by-products. Components of the remedy include injecting an organic carbon source (emulsified vegetable oil) to support a population of bacteria that degrades the contaminants, groundwater monitoring, aquifer use restrictions, and a clean water supply to residents to ensure that contaminated groundwater is not used for potable water purposes.
The purpose of a Five-Year Review is to evaluate the implementation and performance of the selected remedy in order to determine if the remedy is and will continue to be protective of human health and the environment. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) – Omaha District is the lead agency conducting the review. The Five-Year Review for Site 2 is scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2020.
Upon completion, the report for this Five-Year Review will be made available in the Information Repository located at the Arlington Public Library at 410 West Elm Street, Arlington, NE 68002; and the Blair Public Library at 210 South 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008. Community members who have questions about the site or the Five-Year Review process or who would like to participate in a community interview may contact us at the following:
Omaha District Public Affairs Office
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District (NWO)
1616 Capitol Avenue
Omaha, NE 68102
(402) 995-2417
Email: dll-cenwo-pao@usace.army.mil
Published in the Enterprise Friday, October 25, 2019.
