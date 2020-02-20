PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Education/Regular Meeting
Monday, February 10, 2020 7:00 p.m. Central
HS CONFERENCE ROOM
705 N 9th Street
Arlington, Nebraska 68002
1. OPENING PROCEDURES
1.1. Call Meeting to Order
Matt O'Daniel called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
1.2. Roll Call
Board members present were Matt O'Daniel, Shanon Willmott, Janet Warner, Bruce Scheer, Jessica Scheer, and Jason Arp. Also present were Superintendent Dr. Dawn Lewis, High School Principal Aaron Pfingsten, Elementary Principal Jacqueline Morgan, and recording secretary Jenny Hansen. Athletic Director James Shada arrived at 8:27 p.m.
1.3. Pledge of Allegiance
1.4. Approval of Regular Meeting Agenda
Motion to approve the regular meeting agenda as presented. Passed with a motion by Jessi Scheer and a second by Bruce Scheer.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessi Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
2. WELCOME TO GUESTS AND PUBLIC FORUM
3. CONSENT AGENDA
3.1. Minutes of the Previous Board Meeting(s)
Motion to approve the previous minutes as presented Passed with a motion by Jessi Scheer and a second by Bruce Scheer.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessi Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
3.2. Monthly Financial Reports
Our target at this time of the school year is to be at 42% and we are at 40% so we are right on track.
3.3. Accept Teacher Resignation of Mrs. Jill Hensley
4. CURRICULUM/INSTRUCTION REPORTS
4.1. First Grade Report
4.2. Industrial Arts Report
5. PRINCIPALS’ REPORTS
5.1. Mrs. Morgan's February Report
Jacqueline Morgan highlighted points on her attached principal report. It has been a busy month including 6th grade business sales, 4-6th grade band trip to the Omaha Symphony, Arlington Spelling Bee, Be the "i" in Kind initiative, 5-6th grade book club, and the PTO daddy daughter dance.
5.2. Mr. Pfingsten's February Report
Aaron Pfingsten highlighted points on his attached principal report. We recently hosted the Arlington Spelling Bee. The electives fair is next week Monday and Tuesday. Parent Teacher conferences were held Feb 10th and 13th for both High school and Elementary. Arlington has a student candidate for US Presidential scholars program which is a big deal. We cannot yet release who that student is.
5.3. Mr. Shada's February Report
Aaron Pfingsten highlighted points on the attached athletic director report. There have been a lot of activities taking place here this past month and coming up in the next couple months. District wrestling is this weekend and state is next week at CHI Center in Omaha. The week of March 30-April 4 is busy with various state activities including FBLA, FFA, and Skills. Prom will be held Saturday April 4th. State Cheer/Dance is next weekend in Grand Island. Show Choir is coming up.
6. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
6.1. NASB Update
The monthly update is attached.
This week is School Board Week this week so Dr. Lewis will be Tweeting about it.
6.2. Update on Purchase of CD's
APS purchased two CD's in the amount of $250,000 each. These are funds allocated toward depreciation and the Special Building fund. They are for 12 months and 15 months respectively.
6.3. NRCSA Update
The NRCSA update is attached. The NRCSA legislative conference is coming up in February. Dr. Lewis explained the 974 tax reform bill.
6.4. Legislative Updates: Bills to Watch and Organization Position
The report is based on the Legislative Issues Conference held this morning/lunch in Lincoln. Attached is the NDE position on new and carryover bills.
6.5. Discussion of Community Meeting, DLR Proposals
The community meeting served the purpose of getting our message out to the people. The attendance list and questions submitted are attached. The next steps with DLR include another possible on-site renovation, looking at acquiring land for a future building site, and open dialogue with Village, MAPA and Economic Development.
Dr. Lewis shared a poll that was taken by the Arlington Citizen with the board. The board discussed what went well and what didn't at the meeting including areas of improvement for the next meeting.
7. COMMITTEE AND REPRESENTATIVE REPORTS
7.1. Committee for American Civics
The Committee for American Civics met at 6:15 p.m. before the regular board meeting. Shanon Willmott heard the proposals for the new science curriculum and proposed we move ahead.
7.2. Negotiations Committee
The Negotiations Committee met on Jan. 28 to review the conference array and determine salaries/contracts for all principals and superintendent.
7.3. Professional Development Sharing
8. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
None.
9. NEW BUSINESS
9.1. Approve Contract with Elementary Principal/SPED Director for 2020-2021.
Approve Elementary Principal/Special Education Director contract with an increase of 4% for base salary Elementary Principal and 4.8% for SPED duties for the 2020-2021 contract. Mrs. Morgan was significantly lower than the conference array with her base salary, and was being compensated a set dollar amount that was not adequate for SPED duties. This makes up some of the difference between her and the conference array, increases the SPED director piece to an acceptable amount for the work it entails, and writes the SPED Director component into her contract so it will no longer be a contract "extra duty." A 4% salary plus a 4.8% SPED increase for Mrs. Morgan will bring her closer to the conference array.
Passed with a motion by Matt O'Daniel and a second by Janet Warner.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessi Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
9.2. Approve Secondary Principal Contract for 2020-2021.
Approve the contract for Aaron Pfingsten as 7-12 Principal for 2020-2021 with a salary increase of 4%. A 4% increase makes a good faith effort to make up some of the difference between APS and the conference salary array. There are no language changes in the contract, similar to the elementary principal.
Passed with a motion by Jessi Scheer and a second by Janet Warner.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessi Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
9.3. Approve Assistant Secondary Principal/Activities Director Contract for 2020-2021.
Approve Contract for James Shada as Assistant 7-12 Principal/Activities Director with a 4% increase for 2020-2021. Mr. Shada's salary was slightly behind the conference array. His years of experience with us equaled the conference average, so a 4% increase makes up the difference and places him at the midpoint of the array.
Passed with a motion by Jessi Scheer and a second by Matt O'Daniel.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessi Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
9.4. Approve Superintendent Contract Amendment for 2020-2021.
Approve Superintendent Contract Amendment with a salary increase of 2.85% for 2020-2021. This is a 2.85% Salary increase, bringing her salary amount to $144,000. This has been properly publicized on our website per the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act. Jessi, Jason, and Matt went through the proper exercises regarding superintendent pay review. They reviewed her education, years of experience, and our conference array.
Passed with a motion by Janet Warner and a second by Jessi Scheer.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessi Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
9.5. Discuss and Consider Board Policy 6212 Assessments--Academic Content Standards as revised on First Reading.
9.6. Discuss and Consider Board Policy 5013--Elementary Class Size Limit and Reduction on First Reading
This is the first reading on Board Policy 5013--Elementary Class Size Limit and Reduction. The Board is OK with the current language.
9.7. Discuss, Consider, and Approve Purchase of Science Curriculum as Recommended
Motion to approve the Purchase of Science Curriculum as recommended in the amount of $91,504.24 Quotes are attached which will bring the total purchase price to $91,504.24. The budgeted amount was $100k.
Passed with a motion by Jessi Scheer and a second by Bruce Scheer.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessi Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
9.8. Review Board Policies 6300-6500
These policies will be re-reviewed in two years.
9.9. Approve Proposed 2020-2021 School Calendar
Adopt APS School Calendar for 2020-2021 as presented. Passed with a motion by Matt O'Daniel and a second by Jessi Scheer.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessi Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
9.10. Adopt Resolution to Participate in Papio-Missouri River NRD Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan
Adopt Resolution to Participate in Papio-Missouri River NRD Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan as presented. The 2016 Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan is due for review and update in the Spring of 2021. The first step of the renewal process is to pass a local resolution declaring intent to participate in the process and the plan.
This does not obligate any jurisdictional funding, only states willingness to assist in the plan update. Participation in this plan is required if jurisdiction plans to request FEMA mitigation funds over the next 5 years. Dan Douglas came five years ago to address the board regarding this in detail and the current language reflects that used with his influence.
Passed with a motion by Janet Warner and a second by Bruce Scheer.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessi Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
10. EXECUTIVE SESSION
11. ACTION ON EXECUTIVE SESSION ITEMS
12. ADJOURNMENT
Matt O'Daniel adjourned the regular meeting at 8:35 p.m.
Matt O’Daniel, Board President
Dawn Lewis, Board Secretary
CHECK REGISTER FOR FEBRUARY 2020 BOARD MEETING
(Includes special fund checks)
PAYEE NAME, DESCRIPTION, AMOUNT
Airgas Inc, Cable work with Clamp - Ag Ed, 159.67; Alpha Pro Solutions, NON DOT Alcohol testing, $37.25; American Wholesale Florists of Omaha, Science lab, $53.11; Big Red Hotel II LLC, 2 nights for NMEA Allstate, $258.00; BTTR LLC, Towing and battery fix for bus, $636.91; CDW-G, Short Throw Projector, $3,076.00; Center Point, Natural Gas, $3,870.52; Chem Tech Fumigation, Monthly Pest Control, $92.64; CWD, Food order, $4,676.10; DLR Group, Planning Services for Board Meeting, $114.84; Earthgrain Baking (Bimbo Bakeries), Food order, $963.52; Ecoclean Solutions, Snow and Ice Melt, $799.99; Egan Supply, Custodial Cleaning and Bathroom supplies, $343.77; Enterprise Publishing, Public Notice for Board Meeting, Help wanted ads, $9.45; Enterprise Publishing, Public Notice for Community Meeting, $9.45; Enterprise Publishing, Public Notice for Board Meeting, Help wanted ads, $116.10; ESU #3, W2 Order for 2019, $102.42; ESU #3, Training Support, $250.00; ESU #3, MS student vision services, $403.78; Fastenal Company, Maintenance Supplies, $112.11; Firefly Computers, Winbook replacements for 3/4th grade, $7,790.00; Fort Calhoun Comm Schools, OT svcs for February, $2,398.58; Fremont Lock Shop, Service and Keys, $89.00; Heartland Tires and Treads, Tires for Bus, $54.00; Hiland, Dairy, $2,733.91; Hometown Leasing, Printer Copier Lease, $1,723.15; HyVee, Meat and Cheese trays for Christmas, $226.04; Jostens, Diplomas for 2020, $484.59; KSB School Law, Legal Svc with Superintendent, $244.00; LE Learn to Move, PT Services, $468.68; Lewis, Dawn, Reimb for Community Meeting Cookies, $31.97; Lewis, Dawn, Reimb for Commercial Can Opener, $96.01; Lou's Sporting Goods, New VB Net system, $4,583.75; Menards, Maintenance Supplies, $59.94; Menards, Maintenance Supplies, $179.01; Metal Doors and Hardware, HD Closers for Girls Locker room doors, $310.00; Midland University, Registration for Festival of the Arts, $200.00; NASB, Annual Membership dues, $4,635.00; NASB, Board Workshop for Shanon Willmot, $150.00; NRCSA, Legislative registration Dawn Lewis, $80.00; Omaha Truck Center, Bus supplies, $803.28; Omaha Truck Center, Bus supplies, $348.04; OPPD, Electricity, $8,566.25; O'Reilly Auto, Van filter, $14.32; O'Reilly Auto, Bus supplies, $91.30; Payflex, Payflex, $120.00; Pegler, Food order, 4425.07; Reed Electric, Purchase of Flatbed Trailer, $3,500.00; Rise and Shine Donuts, January inservice day, $65.00; Thermo King Christensen, Bus supplies, $72.00; Thermo King Christensen, Bus supplies, $99.00; Two Rivers Bank, Direct Deposit Payment Fee, $18.00; US Foods, Food order, $4,847.43; Village of Arlington, Water, $616.83; Virco, Activity Table, $2,391.09; Walmart, Supplies, $503.89; Waste Connections, Trash, $668.20; Weldon Parts, Bus supplies, $11.00; Total Payables, $69,624.29
HANDPAYABLES
National Arbor Day Foundation, Room for board conf at lodge, $99.00; Wex Bank (Shell), Fuel Bill, $1,547.45; Total Handpayables, $1,646.45; Total General Fund, $71,270.74
SPECIAL FUNDS
First National Bank, Annual Fee on Bond, $600.00; Total Special Funds, $600.00
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, February 20, 2020.
