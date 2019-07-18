PUBLIC NOTICE
Arlington Rural Fire
Protection District
in State of Nebraska
Notice is here by given that a meeting of the Arlington Rural Fire Board directors will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday July 27, 2019 at the Arlington Fire Hall in Arlington, Nebraska; the meeting is open to the public. The budget will be reviewed.
Bill Miller
Secretary/Treasurer
ZNEZ
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, July 18, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.