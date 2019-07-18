PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Arlington Rural Fire

Protection District

in State of Nebraska

Notice is here by given that a meeting of the Arlington Rural Fire Board directors will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday July 27, 2019 at the Arlington Fire Hall in Arlington, Nebraska; the meeting is open to the public. The budget will be reviewed.

Bill Miller

Secretary/Treasurer

ZNEZ

Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, July 18, 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.