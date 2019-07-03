PUBLIC NOTICE
NON-PUBLIC
CONSULTATION MEETING
As required by state law, Arlington Public Schools will hold their annual non-public consultation meeting at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the high school conference room. The conference room is located in the high school office using the east entrance doors. This meeting will provide information about the special education services available to parents and patrons of non-public school students, to include discussion of 2018-19 carryover funds and new funds for 2019-20. If you have any questions, please call the school at 478- 4173.
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, July 4, 2019.
