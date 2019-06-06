PUBLIC NOTICE
VILLAGE BOARD
OF TRUSTEES
SPECIAL MEETING
JUNE 11, 2019
6:00 P.M.
Notice is hereby given that the Chairman and the Village Board of Trustees of the Village of Arlington, Nebraska, will meet in Special Session on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Arlington Community Room, 410 West Elm St., commencing at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the special meeting is to meet with Street Engineer about future street projects and Budget planning discussion for fiscal year 2019-2020.
The agenda, which is kept current, is on file at the office of the Village Clerk and is open for inspection by the public. Meeting is open to the public.
Rachelle Brainard
Village Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, June 6, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.