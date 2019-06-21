PUBLIC NOTICE
VILLAGE OF ARLINGTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
SPECIAL BUDGET MEETING
JUNE 11, 2019
6:00 P.M.
The Special Budget Meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Village of Arlington, Nebraska, was held at the Arlington Community Room at 410 West Elm Street, Arlington on June 11, 2019. Board Chairman, Paul Krause, called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Roll call was taken as follows: Jason Wiese, present; Travis Kraemer, present; Jeff Lindley, absent; Mark Sundberg, present; Paul Krause, present. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by publication in the Arlington Citizen, a designated method for giving notice as shown by the Affidavit of Publication attached to these minutes. Notice of the special meeting was given to the Village Board members and a copy of their acknowledgment of receipt of notice and the agenda is attached to the minutes. Availability of the agenda was communicated in the advance notice and in the notice to the Board of Trustees of this meeting. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public. Chairman Paul Krause noted the posting of the Open Meetings Act, as posted on the wall by the entrance of the Community Room. The purpose of the special meeting is for discussion about fiscal year end 2018-2019 budget items and items proposed for fiscal year 2019-2020.
After discussion Board Member Jason Wiese made the motion to accept the bid from Camden Excavating in the amount of $2,300.00 for grading of Elm Street between 1st and 2nd Streets and Ellsworth between 1st and 4th Streets. Board Member Travis Kraemer seconded the motion. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0.
Jon Mooberry with JEO Consulting Group, Inc., was present to speak to the Board about options for street repairs. After discussion Chairman Krause urged Board members to review the information presented. The item will be discussed at the regular Board meeting on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Village Treasurer Ric Ortmeier was present to review with the Board the fiscal year end 2018 -2019 budget and to discuss what the Board felt would still need to be done in this budget year. Ortmeier asked the Board to prioritize all items discussed to readdress at the next budget planning meeting.
Board Member Jason Wiese moved for adjournment. Board Member Travis Kraemer seconded the motion. Roll call vote was taken and motion passed 4-0. Time was 7:57 p.m.
Rachelle Brainard
Village Clerk
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday June 20, 2019.
