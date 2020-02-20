PUBLIC NOTICE
VILLAGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
FEBRUARY 26, 2020
6:30 P.M.
Notice is hereby given that the Chairman and the Village Board of Trustees of the Village of Arlington, Nebraska, will meet in special session for a Board Retreat on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Fremont Golf Club, 2710 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE commencing at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of the retreat is to review the job description of the village clerk, consider office staffing issues, and to review the strategic plan.
The agenda, which is kept current, is on file at the office of the Village Clerk and is open for inspection by the public. Meeting is open to the public.
Al Vacanti
Interim Village Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, February 20, 2020.
