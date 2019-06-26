PUBLIC NOTICE
VILLAGE OF ARLINGTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
REGULAR MEETING
June 17, 2019
6:40 p.m.
The Regular Board Meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Village of Arlington, Nebraska, was held at the Arlington Community Room at 410 West Elm Street, Arlington on June 17, 2019. Board Chairman, Paul Krause, called the meeting to order at 6:49 p.m. Roll call was taken as follows: Travis Kraemer, present; Jason Wiese, present; Mark Sundberg, present; Jeff Lindley, absent; Paul Krause, present. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by publication in the Arlington Citizen, a designated method for giving notice as shown by the Affidavit of Publication attached to these minutes. Notice of this meeting was given to the Village Board members and a copy of their acknowledgment of receipt of notice and the agenda is attached to the minutes. Availability of the agenda was communicated in the advance notice and in the notice to the Board of Trustees of this meeting. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public. Chairman Krause noted the posting of the Open Meetings Act as posted on the wall by the entrance of the Community Room.
Board Member Jason Wiese moved to approve the consent agenda. Board member Mark Sundberg seconded the motion. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0. Consent agenda items approved included: approval of monthly claims for payment, including: Payment to Cord Scheer in the amount of $3267.23, for construction of dug outs at Bell Creek; payment to C.M.A. Trucking in the amount of $1,464.96, invoice number 4636, for delivery of rock for flood effected roads; payment to Elkhorn Valley Fence Company in the amount of $825.00 for invoice number 19-071 for Two Rivers backstop repair; payment to JEO Consulting Group, Inc., in the amount of $2,890.00 for invoice number 109660 project number R181213.00 Arlington 2019 Street Improvements 31% completion; payment to JEO Consulting Group, Inc., in the amount of $4,930.00 for invoice number 109661 project number R190499.00 Arlington 2019 Street Repair Assessment 42% completion; payment to Nebraska Sweeping, Inc., in the amount of $2,664.13 invoice number 1917, for street sweeping; payment to Wiese Plumbing & Excavating, in the amount of $4,306.00, invoice number 9772, for pool repairs; payment to Fauss Construction, Inc.; application for Payment number 3, in the amount of $63,767.07 for completed work on the Arlington Municipal Hall building; acknowledgement of Employment of Immediate Family Member Form filed by Trustee, Paul Krause for employment of daughter, Emma Krause as the assistant manager for the Arlington Pool; acknowledgement of Employment of Immediate Family Member Form filed by Pool Manager, Merrit Gilmore for employment of son, Hunter Gilmore as a part time life guard for the Arlington Pool; request from Arlington Eagle Golf Classic committee for a family pool pass for the Arlington Swimming Pool as done previously; approval of the Curb Cut permit for 715 North 8th Street.
Board Member Jason Wiese made the motion to approve the minutes from the May 20, 2019 Regular Board Meeting and the June 11, 2019 Budget Meeting Minutes. Board member Mark Sundberg seconded. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0.
Discussion was held regarding the recommendation from the Planning Commission for changes to the accessory building setbacks code. Board Member Mark Sundberg stated he would like to have zoning district specific regulations and urged Board Members to consider this. After discussion Board Member Jason Wiese made the motion to approve the recommendation from the Planning Commission. Board Member Travis Kraemer seconded. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0.
Continued discussion was held regarding repairs to Village Streets. Chairman Krause would like to have the Streets Committee and get more information on bonding to present a recommendation to the Board
The Board heard an update from Keith Miskie about the Eagle Scouts project at the Arlington Veteran’s Park. Miskie stated there have been several delays with the concrete contractor. Miskie is hopeful that the project will begin to move quickly and be completed in the next couple of months. The Board thanked Miskie for the update.
After discussion Jason Wiese made the motion to approve the payment to Fremont Electric, Inc., invoice in the amount of $208.65 for repairs to the fairground’s ballfield lights. Travis Kraemer seconded. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0.
Discussion was held about a potential buyout program with the Papio-Missouri River NRD. Village Clerk, Rachelle Brainard was contacted by Lori Laster from the NRD who has had several requests from residence of Arlington who were affected by the March flooding. The Board asked to have a representative from the NRD attend the July meeting so questions could be answered. No action was taken.
After discussion Board Member Jason Wiese made the motion to approve the quote from Love Signs for a one year extended warranty for the Arlington Welcome Sign in the amount of $995.00. Board Member Travis Kraemer seconded. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0.
Pool Manager Merrit Gilmore gave the Board her monthly pool report. Merrit told the Board there is a need for chairs for the pool as well as new first aid kits. The Board instructed Gilmore to purchase the necessary items and thanked her for her time.
The Board reviewed the Permit report received from Washington County Planning and Zoning. No action was taken.
Sheriff Mike Robinson was present to answer questions from the Board. Robinson gave an update on the report of a Pitbull that has been seen on Walnut Drive. Robinson said after making contact with the property owner it was determined the dog is not a Pitbull and the animal is there temporarily. The Board also asked that more attention be given to the ATV, UTVs and Golf Carts as it has been reported that underage drivers are frequently seen operating the vehicles. The Board thanked Sheriff Robinson for his time.
Duane Grasshorn with PeopleService was present to give his monthly report to the Board. Grasshorn reviewed the well testing report received from Layne Christensen with the Board. It was noted in the report that well #2 will need to be pulled and cleaned next fall and will need to be a budget item. Grasshorn also informed the Board that operator Rob Anderson is no longer with the company and a search will begin to replace him.
Grasshorn told Board Members he believes a pump at the Arlington Lift Station was greatly affected by the March flooding and needs to be replaced. After discussion Board Member Travis Kraemer made the motion to approve the quote from Iowa Pump Works in the amount of $15,766.00 for the replacement of the pump at the Arlington Lift Station. Board Member Jason Wiese seconded the motion. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0.
Streets and Parks Commissioner Jon Rosenthal gave the Board his monthly report. Rosenthal told the Board he has applied for and received a grant from LARM in the amount of $500.00 for the purchase of safety equipment. Rosenthal plans to purchase safety cones and high visibility work clothing.
Paul Kaup with Egan Supply Company was present to address the Board about a product he believes would benefit the Village. The product, Aqua Tite Asphalt Repair could be used to repair the potholes in the Village and can be done by Village personnel. After discussion Board member Jason Wiese made the motion to approve the quote from Egan Supply in the amount of $5,307.91. Board Member Mark Sundberg seconded the motion. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0.
Chairman Paul Krause updated the Board on the Municipal Hall building. Krause told Board Members that the project is moving forward as scheduled despite 20 days of rain. The next Progress Meeting will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Village Clerk, Rachelle Brainard gave her monthly report to the Board. Brainard told the Board that she had applied for and received a grant from LARM in the amount of $500.00. The grant is to help with expenses incurred by the Village from the March flooding. An invoice from Abe’s Trash Service was submitting for the grant.
Board Member Mark Sundberg made the motion to enter Executive Session to discuss potential litigation. Board Member Jason Wiese seconded. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0. Time was 8:30 p.m. No action was taken during Executive Session. Board Member Mark Sundberg moved to exit Executive Session and reenter Regular Session. Board Member Jason Wiese seconded the motion. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0. Time was 8:41 p.m.
Board Member Jason Wiese made the motion for adjournment. Board Member Travis Kraemer seconded. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0. Time was 8:42 p.m.
Rachelle Brainard
Village Clerk
May 21 – June 17, 2019
General – Cash, pool startup money, $200.00; 12 Points Technologies, antivirus, $24.00; Aqua-Chem, pool, $423.50; Arlington Telephone, $410.27; Arps Red-E-Mix, $247.63 ; Black Hills Energy, $150.79; Black Stone, $49.89; Bomgaars, $311.04; C.M.A Trucking, Inc., $1,464.96; Constellation Energy, gas, $174.91; Cord Scheer, $3,267.23; Elkhorn Fence Company, $825.00; Enterprise Publishing, general, $798.07; Fauss Construction, $63,767.07; Fremont Sanitation, trash service, $225.00; Ingram, Library, $210.14; JEO Consulting Group, INC, $7,820.00; Leading Edge Printing, $250.13; Menards, supplies, $437.98; National Financial Services, retirement benefits, $668.44; Nebraska Sweeping, $2,664.13; OPPD, electric, $3,657.18; Principal Financial Group, $156.77; Siffring Landscaping, $72.94; Staples, $337.81; United States Post Office, $110.00; Verizon, $212.57; Visa, $408.28; Washington County Sheriff, $5,660.72; WEX Bank, $906.00; Wiese Plumbing, $4,306.00; Two Rivers, 941 Deposit, $1,544.05; $2,162.50; payroll, $9,558.23, $10,701.48 = $124,184.71.
W/S Payables – BOK Financial, $250.00; Core & Main, $323.69; Fremont Department of Utilities, sewer, $12,054.40; Fremont Sanitation, sewer, $35.00; Leading Edge Printing, $629.48; National Financial Services, retirement benefits, $83.19; OPPD, electric, $2,235.52; One Call Concepts, INC., $31.52; PeopleService, $8,788.00; Two Rivers, payroll, $597.05; payroll, $597.05 = $25,624.90.
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, June 27, 2019.
