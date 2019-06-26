PUBLIC NOTICE
VILLAGE OF ARLINGTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
HEARING TO REVIEW THE RECOMMENDATION FOR CHANGES
TO THE ACCESSORY BUILDING SETBACKS CODE
JUNE 17, 2019
The Hearing to review the recommendation for changes to the accessory building setbacks code was held by the Board of Trustees of the Village of Arlington, Nebraska, at the Arlington Community Room at 410 West Elm Street, Arlington on June 17, 2019. Board Chairman Paul Krause called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Roll call was taken as follows: Mark Sundberg, present; Jason Wiese, present; Travis Kraemer, present; Jeff Lindley, absent; Paul Krause, present. Notice of the hearing was given in advance by publication in the Arlington Citizen, a designated method for giving notice as shown by the Affidavit of Publication attached to these minutes. Notice of this hearing was given to the Village Board members and a copy of their acknowledgment of receipt of notice and the agenda is attached to the minutes. Availability of the agenda was communicated in the advance notice and in the notice to the Board of Trustees of this hearing. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened hearing was open to the attendance of the public. Chairman Paul Krause noted the posting of the Open Meetings Act as posted on the wall by the entrance of the Community Room.
The stated purpose of the hearing was to review the changes to the accessory building setback code as recommended by the Arlington Planning Commission. The Board heard comments from a concerned Arlington resident. After discussion, Board member Jason Wiese moved for adjournment and Board Member Travis Kraemer seconded the motion. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0. Time was 6:48 p.m.
Rachelle Brainard
Village Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, June 27, 2019.
