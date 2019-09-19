PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Education Regular Meeting
Monday, September 9, 2019 7:00 p.m. Central
HS CONFERENCE ROOM
705 N. 9th Street
Arlington, NE 68002
1.OPENING PROCEDURES
1.1 Call Meeting to Order
Matt O'Daniel called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m.
1.2 Roll Call
Motion to excuse Jessica Scheer's absence. Passed with a motion by Janet Warner and a second by Shanon Willmott.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
Board members present were Matt O'Daniel, Shanon Willmott, Janet Warner, Bruce Scheer, and Jason Arp. Also present were Superintendent Dr. Dawn Lewis, High School Principal Aaron Pfingsten, Elementary Principal Jacqueline Morgan, Athletic Director James Shada, and recording secretary Jenny Hansen. Jessica Scheer was excused absent.
1.3 Pledge of Allegiance
1.4 Approval of Regular Meeting Agenda
Motion to approve the regular meeting agenda Passed with a motion by Shanon Willmott and a second by Janet Warner.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
2. WELCOME TO GUESTS AND PUBLIC FORUM
None
3. CONSENT AGENDA
Motion to approve the consent agenda as presented Passed with a motion by Bruce Scheer and a second by Shanon Willmott.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott:
Yea
3.1 Minutes of the Previous Board Meeting
3.2 Monthly Financial Reports
3.3 Approve Hiring of Kristen Widman as HS Paraeducator
3.4 Approve Hiring of Shelby Kaup as Elementary Paraeducator
4. CURRICULUM/INSTRUCTION REPORTS
4.1 Media Curriculum
Mr. Mues thanked Merrit Gilmore and all she does for the media department and reviewed his report.
5. REVIEW OF ANNUAL DISTRICT PLAN
Dr. Dawn Lewis discussed the annual district goals report.
6. PRINCIPALS’ REPORTS
6.1 Mr. Pfingsten's September Report
Aaron Pfingston reviewed his principal report.
6.2. Mr. Shada's September Report
James Shada reviewed his AD report and highlighted fall events.
6.3 Mrs. Morgan's September Report
Jacque Morgan review her elementary report.
7. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
7.1 NASB Board Quicks Update Dr. Dawn Lewis reminded the board that NASB registrations
open September 11 and the board discussed the values of attending this workshop.
7.2 Superintendent Goals Established during McPherson and Jacobson Workshop
8. COMMITTEE AND REPRESENTATIVE REPORTS
8.1 Committee for American Civics
We must meet three times per year and document those meetings. Also, we must observe Constitution Day on Sept 17.
8.2 Finance Committee
The Finance Committee met Aug. 24 to discuss the development of the budget.
8.3 Professional Development Sharing
The Labor Relations Conference will be attended by Dr. Dawn Lewis and Jenny Hansen on 9/12/19 in Lincoln. Dr. Lewis has been appointed to the NE Council on Teacher Education for a 4-Year Term.
9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
10. NEW BUSINESS
10.1 Discuss, Consider, and Adopt 2019-2020 Budget.
Motion to Approve Budget for 2019-2020 as Published and Presented. Passed with a motion by Bruce Scheer and a second by Janet Warner.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
10.2 Discuss, Consider, and Adopt Levy, set at .995725 for 2019-2020.
Motion to Adopt Resolution to Set the Tax Levy at .995725 for 2019-2020. Passed with a motion by Matt O'Daniel and a second by Shanon Willmott.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
10.3 Discuss and Review Policies 5201- 5305.
Dr. Dawn Lewis reviewed the list of policies with the board. No board action was needed at this time.
10.4 Discuss and Consider Volleyball Net system in need of replacement.
Our current volleyball nets will be replaced. The total of this purchase will be under the $5,000 board approval threshold but it was brought to the board for discussion. Board vote and approval was not necessary for this purchase.
10.5 Discuss and Consider Sale of Surplus School Buses (2001, 2002).
Two buses are available for sale. Both are 65 passenger buses. Through discussion, the board decided we will post the buses for sale along the highway at the bus barn similar to the previous bus we sold. Offers need to be received by next board meeting on Monday October 14, 2019
11. EXECUTIVE SESSION
None.
12.ACTION ON EXECUTIVE SESSION ITEMS
13. ADJOURNMENT
Matt O'Daniel adjourned the regular meeting at 8:15 p.m.
Matt O’Daniel, Board President
Dawn Lewis, Board Secretary
CHECK REGISTER FOR SEPTEMBER 2019 BOARD MEETING
(Includes special fund checks)
PAYEE NAME, DESCRIPTION, AMOUNT;
Ace Hardware, Sprayer and Hose for Maintenance, $78.97; Activities, Deposit correction from Ins Payment, $2,502.08; Alicap, WC and liability insurance, $100,654.00; American Broadband, Telephone Service, $489.33; Arbor Family Counseling Assoc, Countracted Counseling Svcs for 19-20, $5,040.00; Arlington Spec Fund, GF Transfer to Depreciation, $350,000.00; Blackboard Connect, Renewal For Blackboard, $1,770.00; Blick Art, Supplies, $21.46; Blick Art, Supplies, $21.46; Bourek, Doug, Hot Lunch refund for previous student, $30.60; Carson-Dellosa Publishing, Supplies, $42.04; Cartwright, Dave, Elementary Cabinets and Countertops, $8,300.00; Center Point, Natural Gas, $268.05; Cornhusker Hotel, Admin Days, $476.00; CWD, Food, $2,970.89; Decker Equipment, Locker keys/locks, $256.02; Delasancha, Erika, 1st day of school staff lunch, $700.00; DLR Group, Legal Svcs for APS, $2,913.78; Eagle Auto Repair, Repairs to van #13, $719.90; Eagle Auto Repair, Repairs to van #4, $25.75; Earthgrains, Food, $944.12; ESU#3, Early Learning Guidelines Training, $30.00; ESU#3, Literacty Conference, $50.00; Fas Break, Window Repair Bus 2013, $280.70; Fastenal Company, Maintenance Parts, $34.03; Fifth Season, Ground Maintenance, $117.33; First Wireless, New Mini Wiring for radio, $195.57; Follett School Solutions, Supplies, $54.59; Fremont Sanitation, Trash Service, $578.00; Gaggle, Archiving, $1,680.00; Heinemann, Gold LLI kit, $5,395.50; Hiland, Dairy, $1,750.92; Hobart Sales and Service, Install new gas combi ovens, $2,700.00; Hometown Leasing, Printer Copier Lease, $1,723.15; HyVee, BTS Staff Breakfast, $182.86; Jackson Service, Supplies, $107.74; Kimball Midwest, Nuts, bolts, paint for buses, $184.18; KSB School Law, Phone Conference with Pfingsten, $55.00; Lingro LLC, Hub Access, $40.00; Lingro LLC, Contrasena Access, $50.00; Lorsch, Dana, Hot Lunch refund for previous student, $69.31; LRP Publications, Renewal for Board and Admin Subscription, $319.50; Mastny, Allison, Reimbursement, $159.56; Max D Signs, Business Cards, $135.00; Mckinnis Roofing, Roof repair, $605.73; Menards, Corkboard and Shelving, $227.68; Midwest Alarm Services, Fire Alarm and Inspection for 19-20 year, $2,003.28; Motorola Solutions, 2 new Radios for van and bus, $5,710.80; NACIA, Fairhead Fall Curriculum Retreat, $65.00; NASB, Registration for Jennifer Arp Workshop, $125.00; NASB, Membership renewal Lewis, Arp, Hansen, $132.00; NCSA, Business Manager Training, $100.00; NCSA, Registration for Admin Days, $1,075.00; NCSA, Dawn Lewis NCSA/NASB membership, $140.00; NE Construction, Parking Lot Concrete, $8,610.00; NE Construction, Parking Lot Concrete, $4,999.00; NE Speech Lang Hearing Assoc, Fall Convention, $275.00; Odeys Inc, Linestrip Paint, Mound Clay, Missile Marker, $575.45; OPPD, Electricity, $9,506.18; Omaha Truck, Bus Parts / Repairs, $389.99; Omaha Truck, Bus Parts, $636.21; One Source, Background Checks, $215.00; Paper Corporation, Colored copier paper, $119.88; Pay Flex, Payflex, $100.00; Pearson Education, GFTA Kit, $342.38; Pegler / Sysco, Food, $5,417.13; Pepper, JW, Show Choir Music, $620.84; Perry Guthery Haase, Prepare email to Dawn Lewis, $150.00; Peru State College, Show Choir Registration, $200.00; P&H Electric, Belts and Mechanical Parts, $128.60; Popplers Music, Music, $273.88; Prairie Fields Family Med, Driver Physicals, $80.00; Quill Corporation, Brother Laminated Tape, $149.94; Ralston Public Schools, Deaf and Hard hearing services, $614.57; Resources for Educators, Nutrition Nuggets Subscription, $239.00; Rochester 100 Inc, Friday Folders, $540.00; Scholastic Inc, Scholastic News for 2nd Grade, $341.56; School Nurse Supply, Supplies, $410.70; Sherwin Williams, Paint and Supplies, $134.45; Sign Depot, Bus Barn Signs, $1,215.00; Social Studies School Service, DVDs for Kerri Harris, $486.89; Stem Advancement, Stem Materials for HAL, $1,500.00; Thermo King Christensen, Bus Parts, $88.89; Two Rivers Bank, Direct Deposit Fee, $18.00; United Private Networks, Distance Learning, $1,108.00; UNO Music Dept, Show Choir Registration, $250.00; US Foods, Food, $6,864.80; USPO Cash, Cash, $70.72; Village of Arlington, Water, $1,014.66; VISA, SWANK Movie License, $499.00; VISA, Supplies, $9,322.55; VP Striping, Parking Lot Striping, $1,050.00; Walmart, Supplies, $624.08; Winnelson, Parts for Maintenance, $458.96
Total Payables: $563,943.19
HANDPAYABLES
CenterPoint, Natural Gas, $334.12; LE Learn2Move, PT Services, $428.26; NAG, Spring Conference, $1,250.00; Navigator Motorcoaches, Band Charter Bus State Fair, $540.00; NCSA, Admin Renewals, $100.00; Shell, Gas for Vehicles, $1,345.26; Washington County, Van Plates, $6.00
Total Handpayables: $4,003.64;Total General Fund: $567,946.83
SPECIAL FUNDS
Omaha Truck Center, 2020 School bus, $87,215.00, Depreciation Fund; Grefe Excavating, Concrete, Grade, and rock, $101,321.25, Depreciation Fund
Total Special Funds: $188,536.25
ZNEZ
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, September 19, 2019.
