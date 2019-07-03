PUBLIC NOTICE

 

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

WASHINGTON COUNTY

SCHOOL DISTRICT 0024

IN THE STATE

OF NEBRASKA

Notice is hereby given that a public meeting of the School Board of Washington County School District 0024, a/k/a Arlington Public Schools, will be held at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the same may commence, on the 8th day of July, 2019, at Arlington Public Schools in the high school conference room, Arlington, Nebraska.  An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent.  AA/EOE

ZNEZ

Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, July 4, 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.