PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
WASHINGTON COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT 0024
IN THE STATE
OF NEBRASKA
Notice is hereby given that a public meeting of the School Board of Washington County School District 0024, a/k/a Arlington Public Schools, will be held at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the same may commence, on the 8th day of July, 2019, at Arlington Public Schools in the high school conference room, Arlington, Nebraska. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent. AA/EOE
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, July 4, 2019.
