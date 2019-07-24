PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, July 8, 2019
7:00 p.m. Central
HS CONFERENCE ROOM
705 North 9th Street
Arlington, Ne 68002-0580
1. OPENING PROCEDURES
1.1 Call Meeting to Order
Matt O'Daniel called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m.
1.2 Roll Call
All Board members present: Matt O'Daniel, Shanon Willmott, Bruce Scheer, Janet Warner, Jessica Scheer, and Jason Arp. Also present: Superintendent Dawn Lewis, High School Principal Aaron Pfingsten, High School Athletic Director James Shada, Elementary Principal Jacqueline Morgan, and recording secretary Jenny Hansen.
1.3 Pledge of Allegiance
2. WELCOME TO GUESTS AND PUBLIC FORUM
3. CONSENT AGENDA
Motion to approve the consent agenda as presented Passed with a motion by Bruce Scheer and a second by Jessica Scheer. Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
3.1 Approval of Regular Meeting Agenda
3.2 Minutes of the Previous Board Meeting(s)
3.3 Monthly Financial Reports
4. CURRICULUM/INSTRUCTION REPORTS
5. REVIEW OF ANNUAL DISTRICT PLAN
The playground is completed. DLR did walk through with Dr. Lewis and Lawrence Reed. They will get a report to Dr. Lewis that she can review with the building committee at a later date.
6. PRINCIPAL’S REPORTS
7. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Enrollment Report
Supt Evaluation of Policy #2120
Conference Attendance
NASB Board Quick Notes
NRCSA Legislative Committee Board Member Opportunity
8. COMMITTEE AND REPRESENTATIVE REPORTS
8.1 Americanism/Education Evaluation
8.2 Buildings and Grounds Committee
8.3 Finance Committee
8.4 Negotiations Committee
8.5 Professional Development Sharing
9. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
10. NEW BUSINESS
10.1 Discuss and Consider on First Reading amendments to Policy 8151 Standing Committees and Policy 8153 Standing Committee on Americanism.
Policy 8151 and 8153: We previously distributed a memo on LB 399. Policies 8151 and 8153 have been revised to reflect that the Americanism Committee is now referred to as the Committee on American Civics. Please refer to the prior memo from last month that outlines the Committee’s requirements in more detail.
10.2 Discuss and Consider on First Reading Required Policy Updates on First Reading: 1120 Tobacco Policy; 3130-Purchasing Policies; 3131- Procurement Plan; 4030-Wage Information; 5001-Admission Requirements; 5012-Military Recruiters; 5101- Student Discipline; 5104-Drug and Substance Use and Prevention; 5305-School Dances; 6211-Curriculum-Assessments; 6410 Family Engagement Policy.
The PDF document title Annual Policy Update Memo explains the changes made to each of these policies and the purposes for adding the policies to our manual.
10.3 Discuss and Consider on First Reading Amendment to Policy 9320--Business Operations on First Reading.
It was suggested to move the consent agenda to the beginning of the meeting after the opening. The board will come back next month for a vote.
10.4 Discuss, Consider and Take Necessary Action to approve the quote for changing exterior doors to electronic locks Finally received bid waiting for. $23,460.
Motion to accept the bid for changing exterior doors to electronic locks as presented. Passed with a motion by Matt O'Daniel and a second by Shanon Willmott.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
10.5 Discuss, Consider and Take Necessary Action to approve concourse cement at the baseball field.
Motion to accept the Bid from Pave the Way for $22,500 for the concourse cement work to be done at the baseball field Passed with a motion by Jessica Scheer and a second by Shanon Willmott.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
10.6 Discuss, Consider and Take Necessary Action to approve the purchase of minivan.
Motion to approve the purchase of minivan from Gene Steffy Chrysler for the purchase price not to exceed $22,564. Passed with a motion by Matt O'Daniel and a second by Jessica Scheer. Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
10.7 Discuss, Consider and Take Necessary Action to approve the contract for Arbor Family Counseling Services for the 2019-2020 school year.
Motion to approve the Arbor Family Counseling Contract as presented for the 2019-2020 School year Passed with a motion by Matt O'Daniel and a second by Jessica Scheer.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
10.8 Discuss, Consider and Accept the 2018-2019 Annual Transportation Report.
Motion to Accept the 2018-2019 Transportation Report as Presented. Passed with a motion by Bruce Scheer and a second by Janet Warner.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
10.9 Discuss, Consider and Take Necessary Action to enter into contract with ProCare for Elementary SPED Teacher.
Motion to approve fall semester contract with ProCare for Elementary SPED Teacher as presented Passed with a motion by Jessica Scheer and a second by Janet Warner.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
10.10 Discuss, Consider and Take Necessary Action to approve the 2019-2020 shuttle bus agreement with St. Paul's Lutheran School.
Motion to approve the 2019-2020 Shuttle Bus Agreement with St Paul's Lutheran Schools as presented Passed with a motion by Matt O'Daniel and a second by Bruce Scheer.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
10.11 Discuss, Consider, and Take Necessary Action to Set Hot Breakfast/Lunch Prices for 2019-2020 Hot Breakfast and Lunch Prices were $1.40 (K-12 Breakfast) $2.20 (Adult Breakfast) $2.25 (K-6 Lunch) $2.50 (7-12 Lunch) $3.55 (Adult Lunch) for 2018-2019. This appears to be a healthy mid-point with area schools, and we have adequate funds in the food service account. We don't believe we need to raise prices for this coming year.
Motion to Set Hot Breakfast and Lunch Prices for 2019-2020 as presented. Passed with a motion by Janet Warner and a second by Shanon Willmott.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
11. EXECUTIVE SESSION
12. ACTION ON EXECUTIVE SESSION ITEMS
13. ADJOURNMENT
Matt O'Daniel adjourned the meeting at 8:10 p.m.
Matt O’Daniel, Board President
Dawn Lewis, Board Secretary
CHECK REGISTER
FOR JULY 2019
BOARD MEETING
(Includes special fund checks)
PAYEE NAME, DESCRIPTION, AMOUNT
American Broadband, Telephone Service, $489.19; Barclay, Writing books, $77.23; Beyond Play, Senso band, $31.85; Blick Art Materials LLC, Supplies, $444.70; Campus Agenda, Elem agendas, $488.25; Cengage Learning, Working papers Chapers 1-17, $100.65; Cengage Learning, Big ideas geometry text books, $420.00; Center Point, Natural Gas, $657.42; Chem Tech, Pest Control, $92.64; Classroom Direct, Classroom Supplies, $68.62; Delta Education, Food coloring, $69.76; Demco, Supplies, $169.44; Demco, Supplies, $147.64; Dennis Supply, Wrenches, $89.39; Didax Inc, Supplies, $183.51; DLR Group Inc, Contracted Services, $6,835.15; Eagle Auto, White mini van, $1,028.39; Eagle Auto, Chevy 11p 2009, $1,398.86; EAI Education, Supplies, $659.93; Educational Service Unit #2, Sonday Training, $600.00; Egan Supply, Maintenance Supplies, $1,572.06; Enterprise Publishing, Legal Notices / Minutes, $150.64; Enterprise Publishing, 150 year special addition, $389.00; ESU #3, Verbal Learning Workshop, $195.00; ESU #3, SRS Student Record System, $2,705.00; ESU Coordinating Council, World Book Online, $106.20; Fastbridge Learning LLc, Fast Subscription, $3,000.00; Flinn Scientific, Supplies, $710.15; Fremont Chamber of Commerce, Drive Through Job Fair, $50.00; Fremont Electric, Broken power line at ball field, $208.65; Fremont Sanitation, Trash Service, $378.00; Great Lakes Sports, Supplies, $196.45; Handwriting without tears, First School Book, $280.50; Hireright, Drug tests / supplies, $125.00; Hodges Badge Company, Victory Torch Square, $84.53; Holiday Inn, School Nurse Conference, $199.90; Hometown Leasing, Copier Lease, $1,723.15; Hoodmasters, Hood exhaust cleaning kitchen, $402.00; KSB School Law, Legal Services, $440.00; Lakeshore Equipment Company, Alphabet Learning Socks, $46.98; Lakeshore Equipment Company, Supplies, $1,215.35; Lakeshore Equipment Company, Supplies, $1,195.41; LE Learn2Move, PT Services, $826.38; Lou's Sporting Goods, Windscreen, $1,350.00; Lou's Sporting Goods, Turf, $4,700.00; Menards, Pea Gravel, $2.50; Menards, Maintenance Supplies, $490.85; Metal Doors & Hardware, Blue gym supplies, $2,065.00; Midwest Technology, Foam Brushes, $109.71; Nasco, Supplies, $108.74; Omaha Truck, Bus Parts / Repairs, $2,117.30; One Source, Background Checks, $108.00; OPPD, Electricity, $8,221.21; O'Reilly Auto Parts, Bus / Van Parts, $355.04; OWH, Ads, $978.00; Pay Flex, Payflex, $100.00; Plains Equipment, Deck Blade and Oil, $209.06; Really Good Stuff, LLC, Supplies, $614.13; School Specialty Supply, Neorok soft school - lilac, $99.50; School Specialty Supply, Twist and write pencil, $5.71; Senor Wooly LLC, Subscription, $85.00; Sherwin Williams, Paint and supplies, $126.12; Sherwin Williams, Paint and supplies, $419.59; Social Studies School Service, Auto Education, $442.63; Super Duper Publications, Supplies, $296.78; Teacher Created Resources, Supplies, $110.55; Teacher Direct, Supplies, $990.28; Teaching Strategies, Supplies, $454.10; Thermo King Christensen, Bus Parts, $181.98; Think Social Publishing, Supplies, $323.33; Trophy Case, 2 Plaque Plates, $10.00; Trusco Manufacturing Company, Paint stripper, $4,880.00; Two Rivers Bank, Direct Deposit Fee, $18.00; United Private Networks, Distance Learning, $554.00; Village of Arlington, Water, $878.28; VISA, Supplies, $4,445.03; Vista Higher Learning, Spanish Curriculum, $20,780.67; Walmart, Supplies for Summer School, $63.23; Weldon Parts, Bus Parts, $566.96; Wenger, Risers, $1,777.00. Total Payables $89,291.25.
HANDPAYABLES
4Tec Precision Imaging, Audio Tech, $3,538.90; Arlington Education Foundation, Jean Thompson Memorial, $50.00; Arlington Education Foundation, Gail Barth Father memorial, $25.00; Balls Out Motors LLC, Yamaha Golf Cart, $4,690.00; Casey's, Track and Field day, $217.09; Chem Tech, Pest Control, $92.64; Chem Tech, Pest Control, $92.64; Egan Supply, Maitenance Supplies, $177.90; Fremont Sanitation, Trash Service, $378.00; Ft Calhoun Comm Schools, Psychologist Services, $4,877.13; Jackson Service, Kitchen Supplies, $167.11; Kaplan Early Learning, Playground Supplies, $512.17; Lease Finance Group, Lenovo Laptops, $6,585.99; Menards , Graduation Supplies, $177.48; NE Extension Office Wash County, Chick Embryology in school, $10.00; NE Food distribution, Food, $95.70; Shell, Gas for vehicles, $2,020.58; Two Rivers Bank, Direct Deposit, $18.00; US Foods, Food, $1,796.66; Watkins Concrete Block Company, Bricks, $403.00. Total Handpayables $25,925.99. Total General Fund $115,217.24.
SPECIAL FUNDS
BCBS, Admin premiums, $9,668.26. Total Special Funds $9,668.26.
ZNEZ
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, July 25, 2019.
