PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Education Regular Meeting
Monday June 10, 2019 7:00PM Central
HS CONFERNCE ROOM
705 North 9th Street
Arlington, NE 68002-0580
1. OPENING PROCEDURES
1.1 Call Meeting to Order
7:01 Matt O'Daniel called the meeting to order.
1.2 Roll Call
Board Members present were Jason Arp, Matt O’Daniel, Bruce Scheer, Jessica Scheer, Janet Warner, Shanon Willmott. Also present were Superintendent Lynn Johnson, High School Principal Aaron Pfingsten, High School Athletic Director James Shada, Elementary Principal Jacqueline Morgan, and recording secretary Jenny Hansen.
1.3 Pledge of Allegiance
1.4 Approval of Regular Meeting Agenda
Motion to approve regular meeting as presented. Passed with a motion by Bruce Scheer and a second by Jessica Scheer.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
2. WELCOME TO GUESTS AND PUBLIC FORUM
3. PRINCIPALS’ REPORTS
3.1 Mr. Pfingsten's June 2019 Report
Mr. Pfingston shared a summary of the Secondary MAPS results highlighting the positive student improvements. Shawna Koger was presented as the 2019 Nebraska Bankers Association Business, Management, and Marketing Educator of the Year.
3.2 Mrs. Morgan's June 2019 Report
Mrs. Morgan shared the Elementary MAPS testing results highlighting positive student growth between the fall and spring.
3.3 Mr. Shada's June 2019 Report
Mr. Shada did not have anything to report on at this time as he will wait until later in the meeting to share.
4. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
4.1 Enrollment Figures
Mrs. Johnson reviewed the end of the year enrollment figures.
4.2 Update on Staffing
Mrs. Johnson shared that Kenny Fuchser is being hired for the secondary science position. Administration is pursuing the option of using a third party agency to fill the open special education position for the 2019-2020 year. The Washington County Sheriff is likely hiring a second school resource office (SRO) which means that APS will have a fulltime SRO. This person will assist in leading the safety program.
4.3 Review Interlocal Agreement on Baseball Field
Mrs. Johnson and Matt O'Daniel reviewed for all board members, especially the new ones, the interlocal agreement on the baseball field.
4.4 Update on Summer Projects
Mrs. Johnson shared regarding our summer projects. The projects include concrete at the baseball field concourse, refitting doors to improve security a new door security system (which the board will act on next month), and mulch for large playground.
5. COMMITTEE AND REPRESENTATIVE REPORTS
5.1 Americanism/Education Evaluation
5.2 Buildings and Grounds Committee
5.3 Finance Committee
5.4 Negotiations Committee
5.5 Professional Development Sharing
5.6 NASB Monthly Update
6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
6.1 Discuss and Consider changes to the length of the school day for the 2019-2020 school year:
Mrs. Johnson shared more information on this including feedback from parents (with names omitted). After this feedback and some feedback from the staff, administrators made some changes to proposal: K-4 would release at 3:20, 5-6 would release at 3:25; and 7-12 would release at the current time of 3:30.
7. PUBLIC HEARING FOR POLICY 5416 STUDENT FEES AND POLICY 6400 PARENTAL INVOLVEMENT
At 8:08 pm President O'Daniel opened the Public Hearing for Policy 5416 Student fees and Policy 6400 Parental Involvement. With no comments or questions from the general public, the hearing was closed at 8:09 pm.
8. NEW BUSINESS
8.1 Discuss, Consider and Take Necessary Action to Adopt Policy 5416 Student Fees and Student Fees Appendix.
Motion to approve policy 5416 as presented for the 2019-2020 school year. Passed with a motion by Jessica Scheer and a second by Bruce Scheer.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
8.2 Discuss, Consider and Take Necessary Action to reaffirm Policy 6400 Parental Involvement.
Motion to reaffirm Policy 6400 Parental Involvement as presented Passed with a motion by Matt O'Daniel and a second by Janet Warner.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
8.3 Discuss, Consider and Review Policy 5415 Anti-Bullying.
No changes were proposed to policy 5415. It was referenced and followed during the 2018-2019 school year with good indication the policy works well as it is written.
8.4 Discuss, Consider and Take Necessary Action to create a Committee on American Civics and further compliance with LB399
8.5 Discuss and Consider Implementation of LB103
8.6 Discuss and Consider LB1081 Reading Act
Mrs. Johnson and the principals reviewed this new law with the board which will require the district to test students in grades K-6 in reading three times per year, inform parents if students are not testing at grade level, provide interventions for students not testing at grade level, and provide summer reading. APS is currently doing all of these with the exception of testing kindergarteners.
8.7 Discuss and Consider the signers on the various bank accounts.
Motion to authorize Dr. Dawn Lewis for access and as a signer on Checking Accounts and Saving accounts to include Sweep, Activity Fund, Flex 125 Fund, Hot Lunch, General Fund, and Bond and Building and general savings. Passed with a motion by Janet Warner and a second by Jessica Scheer.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
8.8 Discuss, Consider and Take Necessary Action to approve the 2019-2020 Handbooks; preschool, elementary and secondary student/parent/guardian, coaches/sponsors, staff, support staff and transportation handbooks.
Motion to approve the 2019-2020 Handbooks; preschool, elementary and secondary student/parent/guardian, coaches/sponsors, staff and support staff, and transportation handbooks as presented. Passed with a motion by Matt O'Daniel and a second by Bruce Scheer.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
8.9 Discuss, Consider and Take Necessary Action to approve a quote for casework in elementary classrooms and office areas
Motion to approve the quote for casework from Cartwright Construction in the amount of $8,300 Casework will be installed in the two elementary conference rooms that will serve as classroom space and in the nurse’s office. Passed with a motion by Jessica Scheer and a second by Bruce Scheer.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
8.10 Discuss, Consider and Take Necessary Action to approve the grading and cement work at the bus barn
Motion to approve a quote from Mike Grefe excavating not to exceed the amount of $101,321.25 for grading and cement at the bus barn Passed with a motion by Jessica Scheer and a second by Shanon Willmott.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
8.11 Discuss, Consider and Take Necessary Action to approve the purchase and installation of rubber crumb mulch in large playground
Motion to approve the contract with Crouch Recreation for an amount not to exceed $43,500 subject to approval of the DEQ grant. Passed with a motion by Matt O'Daniel and a second by Jason Arp.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
8.12 Discuss and Consider the Annual Activities Report
Mr. Shada shared his annual activities report, our participation numbers remain steady.
9. CONSENT AGENDA
Motion to approve the consent agenda as presented Passed with a motion by Jessica Scheer and a second by Shanon Willmott.
Jason Arp: Yea, Matt O'Daniel: Yea, Bruce Scheer: Yea, Jessica Scheer: Yea, Janet Warner: Yea, Shanon Willmott: Yea
9.1 Minutes of the Previous Board Meeting: May 13, 2019 Regular Meeting Minutes
9.2Monthly Financial Reports
9.3Hire Kenny Fuchser as Certified Secondary Science Teacher
Resignation of Jennifer Preissler, Secondary Science Teacher
10. EXECUTIVE SESSION
11. ACTION ON EXECUTIVE SESSION ITEMS
12. ADJOURNMENT
At 8:55 pm, Matt O'Daniel adjourned the meeting.
Matt O’Daniel, Board President
Lynn Johnson, Board Secretary
CHECK REGISTER FOR JUNE
2019 BOARD MEETING
(Includes special fund checks)
PAYEE NAME, DESCRIPTION, AMOUNT
American Broadband, Telephone Service, $484.36; Arlington Hot Lunch Account, Snacks for NSCA testing, $375.49; AASPA, Membership, $125.00; Ace Hardware, Blade and Trimmer, $75.97; Brainpop, Renewals, $2,550.00; BTTR, EGR Valve for bus, $990.62; Centerpoint, Natural Gas, $1,877.48; CDW - G, Projector, $918.00; CWD, Food, $2,099.83; Constructive Playthings LLC, Activity Tubs, $46.00; Countryside repair, Tire fee, $97.81; Dennis Supply, Filters, $562.46; Edutyping, Renewals, $1,797.75; Earthgrains, Food, $423.12; Hager, Amanda, Learners Permit and CDL, $70.00; Harco Athletic, Reconditioning FB Helmets, $2,696.75; Hiland, Milk, $1,956.94; Hometown Leasing, Copier Lease, $1,723.15; Integration Partners, Forinet Renewal, $3,130.67; IXL Learning, Renewals, $5,950.00; JW Pepper and Son, Music Supplies, $86.02; Knudsen Oil, Gas for buses, $354.12; KSB School Law, Legal Services, $660.00; Kaplan Early, Playground Supplies, $512.17; Lakeshore Equipment Company, Supplies for Summer School, $595.69; Larsen, Adrienne, Learners Permit and CDL, $77.50; Midlands Home Improvement, Remove sink install new, $1,010.00; Menking, Ed, Refund on gas, $30.00; Matheson Linweld Tri - Gear, c-25 tank refill, $65.12; Midwest Distribution Group, Water Level / Ice Thickness, $134.89; Menards - Fremont, Building Maintenance, $94.98; NE Construction, Concrete Pour for Handicap Pads, $2,640.00; One Source, Background Checks, $103.00; OWH, Ads, $1,467.00; O'Reilly Auto Parts, Bus / Van Parts, $24.72; OPPD, Electricity, $7,831.37; Payflex, payflex, $100.00; Paper Corporation, Colored Copier Paper, $3,824.78; Pegler, Food, $1,009.11; Prairie Fields Fam Med, Driver physicals, $80.00; Reed Electric, Locate underground wire to scoreboard, $75.00; Ramada Plaza, Sponsor rooms SLC FBLA, $456.00; School Nurse Supply, supplies, $419.45; Sparqdatat Solutions, Software Subscription, $1,600.00; Studypad, Splash Math, $1,000.00; Sid Dillon, Insurance Deductible body repair, $500.00; Scripps National Spelling Bee, Registration, $172.50; United Private Networks, Distance Learning, $554.00; US Post Master, bulk mail, $235.00; US Post Master, PO Box annual fee, $336.00; Village of Arlington, Water, $1,080.66; Walmart, Supplies, $377.34; Winnelson, Plumbing Supplies, $181.45. Total Payables $55,639.27.
HANDPAYABLES
NSNA, Annual state conference, $300.00; 5th Season, Sprinkler service call, $205.72; ACT, Pre-act scoring reports, $663.00; ARPS Red-i-mix, Bus License testing for Larsen, $150.00; ARPS Red-i-mix, Level 1 testing Hager, $150.00; Center Point, Natural Gas, $5,917.32; Country Side Repair, Tire repair, $135.00; Fort Calhoun Community Schools, Timing for track meets, $900.00; Hampton Inn, Hotel rooms Feick and Hensley, $524.75; Holiday Inn, FBLA lodging, $314.85; Hireright, Drug tests / supplies, $312.80; Koger, Shawna, Perkins meeting, $47.56; LE Learn2Move, PT services, $475.85; Learning sciences international, Library renewal, $1,875.00; NE Central Equip Inc, Tail pipe parts for 2015 bus, $328.73; NE Council School Administrators, Registration Koger, Feick, Hensley, $740.00; NE extension office wash county, spring 2019 extension classes, $48.50; Rachelle's challenge, Speaker, $1,500.00; Rich's Welding, Exhaust Pipe Brackets for bus 2015, $13.40; School Nutrition Association, Membership, $103.00; Shell, Gas for Vehicles, $62.62; Siffring Landscaping LLC, Hanging baskets, $319.96; Turnitin LLC, Renewal for 300 Students Quote, $1,775.00; UCS Inc, Spirit Pole, $887.00; US Post Master, cash, $198.43; US Treasury, ESRP response, $1,600.00; VISA, Supplies, $1,656.82. Total Handpayables $21,205.31. Total General Fund $76,844.58.
SPECIAL FUNDS
First National Bank, QCPUF Interest Payment, $21,213.75; QCPUF Fund; BCBS, Admin premiums, $9,668.26, Employee Benefit Fund. Total Special Funds $30,882.01.
ZNEZ
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday June 20, 2019.
