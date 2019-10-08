PUBLIC NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name: Mango No. 9

Name of Applicant: Erin Lynne Orr

Address: 8215 Seward Street, Omaha, NE 68114

Applicant is: Individual

State under whose laws entity was formed: Nebraska

Date of first use of name in Nebraska: July 2018

General Nature of Business: Nail Salon

/s/ Erin Lynne Orr

Signature of Applicant or Legal Representative

ZNEZ

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.