PUBLIC NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Mango No. 9
Name of Applicant: Erin Lynne Orr
Address: 8215 Seward Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Applicant is: Individual
State under whose laws entity was formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in Nebraska: July 2018
General Nature of Business: Nail Salon
/s/ Erin Lynne Orr
Signature of Applicant or Legal Representative
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
