PUBLIC NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: RIONSEYE
Name of Applicant: RION-ENTERPRISES LLC
Address: 3915 COUNTY ROAD P38, OMAHA, NE 68152
Applicant is: Limited Liability Company
State under whose laws entity was formed: NEBRASKA
Date of first use of name in Nebraska: UPON FILING
General Nature of Business: to provide photography related services and custom crafted items
/s/ Bob Rion
Signature of Applicant or Legal Representative
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.