Trade Name: RIONSEYE

Name of Applicant: RION-ENTERPRISES LLC

Address:  3915 COUNTY ROAD P38, OMAHA, NE 68152

Applicant is: Limited Liability Company

State under whose laws entity was formed: NEBRASKA

Date of first use of name in Nebraska: UPON FILING

General Nature of Business: to provide photography related services and custom crafted items

/s/ Bob Rion

Signature of Applicant or Legal Representative

ZNEZ

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

