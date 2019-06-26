PUBLIC NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: TRAILER PROTECTORS
Name of Applicant: GINA KOLLARS
Address: 2381 COUNTY ROAD 15, ARLINGTON, NE 68002
Applicant is: SOLE PROPIERTERSHIP
State under whose laws entity was formed: NEBRASKA
Date of first use of name in Nebraska: UPON FILING
General Nature of Business: NATURE OF THE COMPANY IS MANUFACTURING
