PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION OF
RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given that KB Quality Meats LLC dba Blair Meat Market, 312 N. 16th St., Blair, NE 68008 has filed with the City Clerk of Blair, Nebraska, their application for a Class D - 123932 Liquor License (Beer, Wine, Distilled Spirits, Off Sale Only). Said application will be heard, considered, and acted upon at the City Council Meeting to be held October 13, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at 2233 Civic Dr., Blair, NE. All persons desiring to give evidence before the local governing body in support of or protest the issuance of this license may do so at the time of the public hearing.
Brenda Wheeler
City Clerk
ZNEZ
ENT 10-02-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.