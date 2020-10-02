PUBLIC NOTICE

 

NOTICE OF APPLICATION OF

RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

Notice is hereby given that KB Quality Meats LLC dba Blair Meat Market, 312 N. 16th St., Blair, NE  68008 has filed with the City Clerk of Blair, Nebraska, their application for a Class D - 123932 Liquor License (Beer, Wine, Distilled Spirits, Off Sale Only). Said application will be heard, considered, and acted upon at the City Council Meeting to be held October 13, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at 2233 Civic Dr., Blair, NE. All persons desiring to give evidence before the local governing body in support of or protest the issuance of this license may do so at the time of the public hearing.

Brenda Wheeler

City Clerk

ZNEZ                                                                                                    

ENT  10-02-20

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.