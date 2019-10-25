Ten years after a ragtag team of misfits were thrown together to survive a zombie apocalypse, the team is back for more adventures in “Zombieland: Double Tap.”
The “Zombieland” cast brings back Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone) and her little sister, Little Rock (Abigail Breslin). Continuing from the previous film, the team once again bounces around from city to city looking for their permanent home, destroying all zombies in their path.
Their next stop? The White House. While Tallahassee and Columbus enjoy their stay at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, it’s the women who are fed up. Wichita is stunned when Columbus proposes to her out of the blue, and as for Little Rock, she’s no longer a little girl and is tired of being treated like one, particularly by Tallahassee.
That’s when Wichita and her sister decide to hit the road, leaving the boys behind. Columbus is particularly hurt by Wichita’s departure and sees it as a slap in the face to his recent proposal. Hurt and feeling lonely, Columbus stumbles upon Madison (Zoey Deutch), the stereotypical blonde who is all beauty and no brains.
Just when Columbus hooks up with Madison as a way to get back at Wichita, a noise is heard from the ammunition room in the White House, and it’s none other than Wichita. While Wichita is upset to see Columbus “move on” so soon, she’s got bigger issue. Little Rock took off with a boy named Berkley (Avan Jogia), a hippie who doesn’t believe in guns or violence — in a zombie-infested country, no less.
Tallahassee takes the news worse than anyone. As much as he hates hippies, he hates the thought of Little Rock, who’s like a daughter to him, being in danger far more. The dysfunctional team decides to put their differences aside to rescue Little Rock and do what they do best: Kill any and all zombies in their path.
When sequels like this come out, they bring a certain level of excitement, of course, but they also carry a fair amount of pessimism. The original “Zombieland” floored audiences with its innovative creativity and humor, and that’s awfully difficult to follow, especially 10 years later.
Fortunately, this “Zombieland” sequel does not diminish the legacy of its predecessor. There aren’t near as many jokes that land successfully, nor does the story match the previous film’s merit, but there is a consistent theme: fun, fun, fun.
Part of the reason the film is such a blast is because the actors and actresses go all-out. Eisenberg and Stone are always great, and it won’t shock anyone to hear Harrelson steals the show again as the trigger-happy and brilliantly hilarious Tallahassee. The surprise? That’d be newcomer Zoey Deutch, who executes the self-centered, “dumb blonde” role to perfection, and the film would be insufficient without her.
Again, this isn’t an Oscar-worthy screenplay we’re dealing with here. This is essentially Zombie mode in “Call of Duty” on the Xbox, with some stellar actors and actresses that make the most of every gory and ridiculous scene they find their characters in.
You might not remember much of “Zombieland: Double Tap” a week after you see it, but one thing is for sure. You’ll have 90 minutes of a blood-thirsting good time.
Grade: B
