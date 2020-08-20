Hello all.
We have two Zam Driver Turned Writer topics this week, but they coincide with another nicely so you might not even notice the transition mid-column. I'm typing to you today about fall sports attendance and the budding partnership between BDSN and 94.7 FM Blair Radio.
Anyhoo, the fall high school sports season officially began last night with softball and continues at 7 tonight with football scrimmages at Blair, Arlington and Fort Calhoun. If you attend, you'll find some adjustments to the fan experience due to COVID-19.
Last Saturday, I checked out the Blair softball team's scrimmage and found out some of those adjustments at the Youth Sports Complex. The Bears have moved from their usual northwest field of the complex to the southwest field, allowing for fans to see the game from the parking lot. Fans were also fanned out watching from the outfield because the bleachers next to the backstop are off limits.
Fort Calhoun, meanwhile, released its event guidelines this week for each fall sport.
“At Fort Calhoun Community Schools, it is our goal to keep communities and athletes separated at events,” the volleyball guidelines read. “Please use social distancing.”
Indoor events — such as volleyball matches — will come with a mask requirement and taped-off rows in the bleachers to encourage physical distance.
Outdoor events — such as softball and football games, and cross-country meets at Fort Atkinson — will require masks at the entrances, but they are optional once attendees are properly socially-distanced in their seats. Same deal with softball, though, as with Blair, the outfield view is what you'll be seeing.
Full FCHS guidelines can be viewed online at fortcalhounschools.org/pioneer-activity-guidelines, by the way.
So, while the Pioneers, Eagles and Bears would love to see folks at their games this year, there are some in our Washington County community who may be better off supporting their favorite teams from afar. Fortunately, Blair has had something in the works for those fans and everyone else.
BSDN Live, or BlairSports.net, has been broadcasting Bears games for 18 years, but this fall it is partnering with 94.7 FM Blair Radio to further widen its reach.
Jon Stewart, one of the men behind BSDN, said the school was hoping for more stable and consistent game coverage and the partnership with the radio station does that.
“From the beginning of this radio station, we knew that involvement with the Blair schools was of the highest importance,” 94.7's Kelly Johnson said via email. “I have been working with (Supt.) Dr. (Randy) Gilson to develop a way to use 94.7 FM as a teaching tool for journalism, yearbook and any other student that has a desire to learn more about media.”
Apart of that educational process is extracurricular activities.
“Shane Morris (of BSDN) expressed interest in building a relationship between BSDN and 94.7 FM Blair Radio,” Johnson said, noting that COVID-19 slowed the process for a time. But, now, its ready to take off. “We will cover all home varsity events and as many away as we can. We will also have students involved in learning all aspects of on-air broadcasting, video delivery, call of game, interviewing coaches and, eventually, scheduling of student staff.”
Johnson expressed excitement as did Stewart. The latter said he was happy to be on a new course for Blair Bears broadcasts.
BSDN has been in the broadcast game for nearly two decades, but now, more than ever, they're delivering a service us sports fans can all get behind. Stewart said there are many to thank for all of the their support through the years, including a supportive community as a whole. The Blair Community Schools Foundation, American Broadband Nebraska, Lynette Hansen here at Enterprise Media Group and, now, 94.7 FM are among those as well.
Ultimately, I can say I'm excited for fall sports in person, fall sports on the airwaves and fall sports wearing my mask to make sure we can keep it going. Please stay safe and be healthy everyone.
