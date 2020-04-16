I've got some good news for you, folks.
The 2020 Blair High School spring sports posters are ready for pickup. Sure, the schedules on them are useless, but April showers typically destroy those anyways — just ask your school's activities director.
So, why should you still pick up a poster inside the entryway at the Enterprise Media Group offices (at 138 N 16th St.)? No. 1, the design is top notch this spring with photos of some of your favorite Bears, including Jakob Meggison of the track team, soccer's Kaitlyn Jensen, tennis' Michaela Diehm, golf's Jake Stirek and Ben Aguilera of the baseball team. That's less than half of of the BHS athletes featured, too.
No. 2, I think this qualifies as a collector's item — even if only for us in the community. It truly is a representation of the “Season that Never Happened,” which was coined by Jahde Osborn. She works for Courtside Marketing in the same office I used to before I was sent home for bad behavior. At least, I think that's why I'm typing this from my kitchen table. I'm not sure. It was never clarified.
Sorry, I'll forget the jokes and continue my “collector's item” explanation.
This time is going to impact generations. In retrospect, our spring sports season will seem like a small part of the big picture, but this poster will illustrate and remind us about what could have been.
There's nothing wrong with losing as long as something is learned from it. That's part of the reason I think sports are important to our development as people.
We've lost this 2020 season — the one on the poster — but remembering how we feel and how we realize what's most important can be preserved. I hope we all can look back and see how much teammates, coaches, and winning and losing impacted us.
So, pick up a poster. Even if you're not trying to get deep meaning out of it like me, it looks pretty darn sharp.
Just know the basket inside the entryway is already one short. I already ran off with my freebie. Sorry.
