Those who want to buy cigarettes will have to wait until they are old enough to drink — 21 — with legislation signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 20.
The legislation amended the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act to raise the age limit from 18. The rule includes any tobacco product, including e-cigarettes.
"It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product — including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes — to anyone under 21," according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration. "FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available."
Nebraska law changed the age limit to 19 starting Wednesday. However, Blair businesses have already made the transition to not selling tobacco products to anyone under 21.
Susie Borgelt, an office manager at Family Fare, said she hasn't heard any complaints about the change in age so far.
"I'm sure kids are still trying to buy it saying they didn't know," she said. "It's not going to make a difference what age (limit). Someone is still going to try. You can ban anything you want to and someone is still going to find a way. I'm assuming they are pushing it so less people will smoke."
"Customers have all been really cool, a few are disgruntled because there are no grandfather rights," Jody Matthews, Speedee Shell Station manager, said. "I think it's a little extreme. You have selective service is 18, but you can't have a beer or a cigarette until you're 21."
Matthews said she told employees to keep an eye on those coming for extra packages of cigarettes, perhaps buying them for someone underage.
Cubby's customer Neil Hammarsten said the change is taking away things from adults.
"I think it's ridiculous you are taking rights from adults," he said.
"We get a few upset teenagers, a few ask if they can get grandfathered in," Cubby's manager Lyndsey Greuniesen said. "It doesn't bother me. It's just longer before my kids get to touch it."
Cubby's customer Mark Enders commented on the things people can do at different ages.
"Once you're 18 or 19 you have the choice to do what you want. You can sign for a car loan at 19 and a lease at 18, you can go into the service, but you can't buy a little pack of cigarettes," he said. "Kids aren't going to stop. Kids will find a way."
