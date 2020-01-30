About 400 wrestlers took part in the Arlington Youth Trophy Tournament on Jan. 19.
Of those 400, 28 were Eagles.
Brodie Wilkins, Teagan Reed and Brody Overholt represented their hometown with first-place finishes. Dante Cole, Henry Sok, Ericson Lozo, Landon Totten, Logan Egbarts, Braxton Soll and Tanner Kyllo were second.
In addition, Arlington wrestlers Alex Blake, Tucker Rehder, Mario Cole Jr., Dominic Ott, Liam Camp, Trenton Hansen, Jack Sharp, Parker Goodin, Oliver Wilcox, Draven Dyson and Jack Blake were third. Lucas Chappelear, Jack Sorensen, Nolan Bottger, Tyler Kuhr, Tristin Schakat, Rownan Reed and Cade Egbarts earned fourth.
Then, last Saturday, the Eagles competed in Fort Calhoun at a tournament. Lozo, Totten, Hansen and Wilkins finished first in their weight brackets.
