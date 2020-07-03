The Fort Calhoun Youth Sports Organization's age 12 and younger baseball team took on the heat and a Yutan last Saturday on their home diamond.
In their uniforms with a white stripe, and grey pants, the Pioneers batted, pitched and played defense as the Fort Calhoun Senior Legion lineup faced its own challenge on the home diamonds.
The 12U Fort Calhoun squad fell 11-3 to Yutan and are 0-3, according online GameChanger records. The Pioneers have put up their fair share of runs, however, notching 16 in their previous two games.
The 13U Fort Calhoun squad, meanwhile, is 3-5 this summer. It bested a Woodbine team 6-3 Monday.
A FCYSO softball team of 10 year olds is 0-2, but has scored 18 runs this season.
Blair Blaze finish as state runner-up
The Blair Blaze 14U fastpitch softball team earned USSSA Nebraska Class C runner-up honors Sunday in Columbus.
After a 4-1 defeat to Nebraska City, the Blaze battled back through the loser's bracket with five straight wins to face the Fremont Force in the championship game. The Force won 9-0.
The Blair squad, however, bested a Chaos team 9-8, the Omaha Warriors 6-0, the Crete Diamond Crush 5-4 and the Nebraska Force Elite 7-4 before receiving a rematch against the team that initially defeated them. In that semifinals game, the Blaze earned a 7-6 win against Nebraska City.
The state runner-up players are Carly Horacek, Chloe Haberman, Haydn Ferguson, Valeria Hernandez, Gracelynn McIntosh, Hannah Kellogg, Hannah Mackie, Joslyn Policky, Kendall Davis and Wrylee Osterhaus. Coaches for the Blair team are Tom Osterhaus, Justin Haberman, Mary Policky and T.J. Kellogg.
Chaos earn runner-up honors, too
The Blair Chaos 12U softball team also earned state runner-up honors Sunday in USSSA Nebraska Class C play.
Like the Blaze, the Chaos battled back through the loser's bracket to reach the championship game. During the tournament, they won games against the Nebraska Shockwave (10-5 and 8-2), the Locos (8-3), Nebraska City (5-3), Sports Express (2-1), Adams Ice (5-0), Elkhorn Edge (6-2), Omaha Warriors (5-1) and the Sioux City Futures Orange (4-3).
The Sioux City team earned its 12U state title when it bested the Chaos 11-6 in the final game of the tourney.
The Blair runner-ups are Madeline Chikos, London Larsen, Ella Bouwman, Gueryn Kay, Kate Faue, Kaitlynn O'Neil, Taylor Munger, Alayna Welte, Mia McClain, Emmi Hall, Taytum Macholan, Regan Blattert and Laynie Brown.
Cubs 11U goes 1-2
The Blair Cubs 11U baseball team was 1-2 in games last week.
The Cubs earned their week's victory against the Omaha Tigers Red, 12-8. Devin Larson had three hits, while Brooks Ray and Brevin Leggott added two apiece. Larson and Tucker Storjohann added three RBIs each, while Leggott and Lane Christensen pitched.
In a 14-13 loss to the Millard United Knights, Leggott, Storjohann and Ty Tessendorf had two RBIs apiece. Calvin Johnk and Jaxon Logan pitched.
Blair fell in its last game of the week 18-3. Christensen, Leggott, Andrew Snutny, Logan and Jonas Neuverth each had hits against the Omaha Pacesetters.
The Cubs' 8U teams, meanwhile, scrimmaged Monday night, according to the team's Facebook page.
