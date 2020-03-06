Lo-Ma youth softball registration deadline is March 13
The Logan-Magnolia youth softball registration, grades second through seventh, is available at the school offices through March 13.
Registration fees include a t-shirt and uniform pants.
Payments are to be made to Lo-Ma little league softball. Payments can be mailed to 211 N. Linn Ave., or dropped off either school office.
Any questions, please contact Jamie Evans at 402-650-0440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.