Nebraska Extension is known for sharing research-based information with all Nebraskans. In 4-H Youth Development, one way we share that information is through youth development programming. 4-H School Enrichment is a common delivery method. Many local schools participate 4-H School Enrichment lessons, which take place during the school day in the classroom, during the school year. Teachers all throughout Washington County take part in the programming.
4-H School Enrichment lessons are designed to align with Nebraska State Standards, and enrich the learning already taking place in the classroom. The lessons are hands, interactive and most importantly fun. After each lesson, youth are given the chance to evaluate. Data from the 2018-19 4-H School Enrichment youth evaluations indicated 97 percent of youth had fun learning during the lesson.
4-H School Enrichment lessons cover a wide variety of topics including everything from computer science and coding to hatching chicks in embryology. The lessons use research-based curriculum from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as well as other land-grant universities. Lessons also include the use of the 4-H Essential Elements including Belonging, Independence, Generosity and Mastery. The use of these elements ensure all youth feel physically and emotionally safe, share ideas and make decisions, experience successes, and broaden their perspectives.
To get involved in 4-H School Enrichment, contact the Nebraska Extension in Washington County Office at 402-426-9455.
