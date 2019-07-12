The River Wilds Golf Club driving range was full as 9 a.m. approached Tuesday morning.
Golfers as young as 12 through high school-age players were waiting on the start of Junior Golf League, which some refer to as “Udey League.”
The Udey in question, Blair High School golf coach Ross Udey, said the summer golf program has been in existence for “3 or 4” years.
“It's kids that are thinking about coming out for high school golf or playing high school golf,” he said. “(We're) just trying to get them out on the course once every other week.”
The participants are largely from Blair, but golfers from Tekamah and as far away as Oakland have come to River Wilds to play.
The kids play in groups, learning about the game from some of the more experienced players.
“Golf is a social event,” Udey said. “They've got to be a little bit social.”
The golfers took some good and bad swings Tuesday, but they were all getting sun and playing the game.
Upcoming events
River Wilds Golf Club is set for several special events in the coming days.
The Blair Fraternal Order of Police its hosting its 17th annual golf outing today. The event — which has a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start time for the teams involved — helps support the Blair High School Scholarship, Shop with a Cop and other charities.
Then, on Saturday, River Wilds hosts its Big Cup Tournament. Competition will played in men's, mixed couples' and ladies' flights. More information can be found at riverwilds.com/-big-cup-tournament.
The second three-day Junior Golf Camp of the summer starts Tuesday. The fundamental learning sessions begin at 8 a.m. for children ages 6-18.
Recent results
While the Big Cup Tournament is still upcoming, the Red, White & Blue Golf Tournament was June 30 at River Wilds Golf Club. Director of Golf Dakota Loudner provided the results.
The top pairing in the two-person scramble tournament was the team of Loudner and Finke, which finished with 66 strokes. The second-place team in the first flight was the Hiveley and Hiveley squad at 66, while the Wollum and Wollum combination was third with a 69.
Adams and Adams were first in the second flight with 80 strokes, while Sorensen and Sorensen were second with an identical 80. The Shanahan/Jensen, Stamper/Stamper and Frahm/Frahm pairings each finished with 83s.
Janssen and Wakefield, meanwhile, were the top men's pairing with a 67. Loudner and Ellis were second with a 67 as well. The team of Swaney and Swaney took third with 69 strokes.
Pin prizes were also determined during the Red, White & Blue event. Megan Wollum had the longest putt on Hole No. 2, while Cam Ellis had the closest third shot to pin on No. 6.
Mike Starzyk and Gwen O'Conner won their respective prizes for the closest tee shots to pin on No. 7, while Jackie Warrick had the women's longest putt on No. 9.
Breanna Stamper recorded the longest drive in the fairway on No. 10, while Darby Jones registered the closest tee shot to pin on No. 14. Kathy Louder scored a prize for her closest shot to the pin from off of the green on No. 18.
