If you are a family in need of child care, call 855-244-5301 and Child Care Resource and Referral of Southwest Iowa can provide services that help parents make informed choices about the care of their children.
CCR&R’s website, www.iowaccrr.org, is a resource for the most up-to-date health and safety guidance for your child care program regarding COVID-19.
Staff at CCR&R knows that when children have access to high-quality, safe, nurturing child care, everyone benefits. That is why CCR&R partners with local Harrison/Monona/Shelby Counties Early Childhood Iowa board to provide child care providers with quality improvement funds so that they may afford to provide the care that is best for Iowa’s youngest citizens.
If you would like to learn more, contact Child Care Consultant Lauren Harryman at 712-579-4304 or lharryman@westcca.org.
Parents, child care providers, and community members are encouraged to contact the West Central Community Action regarding Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral’s free services at www.iowaccrr.org or by calling 712-755-7381.
The West Central Community Action: Child Care Resource and Referral program is funded by the Iowa Department of Human Services through the Child Care Development Fund.
Find CCR&R on Facebook at “Child Care Resource and Referral of Southwest Iowa.”
