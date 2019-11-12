Jake Welchert looked over his shoulder at orange mats filled with youngsters wearing wrestling shoes.
“We have numbers,” the coach said Thursday evening. “So that's good.”
Fort Calhoun High School and Fort Calhoun Youth Sports Organization (FCYSO) coaches welcomed young wrestlers into the school's wrestling room, which is nicknamed “The Powderhouse,” last week for two basic skills clinics. The first was on Nov. 5 before the second Thursday evening.
“Typically, we get into little kid season in December,” said Welchert, who coaches the high school team with his brother, Drew. “We're just trying to get the youth interest up because its been so dead the last couple of years.”
During the sessions, coaches showed their attendees moves, stances and other skills. Welchert said it's new information for some kids, but a good refresher for all of them.
The official “season kickoff” for the FCYSO wrestling program is 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 1, according to calhounyouthsports.com. Practices are then set for Tuesday and Thursday nights with a pre-kindergarten to second grade session as well as a third- to sixth-grade session.
FCYSO will also host its own tournament in January. Wrestling director Ben Gossman, who was among the coaches teaching youngsters Thursday, can be reached by email at bdgossmanconstruction@hotmail.com.
Welchert said its important for wrestlers to learn their basic skills early on.
“They need to know the basics at a young age,” he said. “We're seeing a lot of kids coming into wrestling in junior high and high school and it'd be nice to have these things, the basics, learned when they're in third and fourth grade. Then, they earn a little more experience in fifth and sixth, and then junior high becomes more about competition rather than learning the basics.”
A mat full of kids started on that path Thursday at “The Powderhouse.”
