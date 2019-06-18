Thirty-one volleyball players were in attendance Wednesday as the Blair Family YMCA hosted its second of four volleyball clinic sessions this summer.
The third 1.5-hour camp for players in grades 4-8 was Monday before the fourth session starts at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The four-date schedule was spread out over 10 days deliberately to accommodate busy summer schedules, and to make it possible for families to pay for and have their child go to just one day of volleyball instruction if preferred.
Once on the gym floor at the YMCA, the players worked on offensive and defensive systems, serving, hitting, blocking and teamwork. An experienced coach and high school players led the attendees through drills.
“The Y isn't successful without our great volunteers,” YMCA CEO Angie Anderson said.
The volleyball camp's execution will help fund future programs, she noted.
