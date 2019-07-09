After taking breath, Melvin "Red" and Anita Misfeldt blew out the candles on a special birthday cake Friday evening, helping kick off a three-day celebration in Arlington.
The longtime Arlington residents were among a large crowd who attended Friday's kickoff for Arlington's Summer Sizzle/150th celebration. The event included a veterans ceremony and the “Arlington's Got Talent” show, which included a special appearance by the "Arlington Village People" — Todd Kruse, Travis Kraemer, Tyler Fickenscher, Paul Krause, Jon Rosenthal and Paul Kaup.
The crowd, which many said was the largest they'd seen at the auditorium in a long time, was also treated to a song from Taylor Wakefield, who won the competition; a performance from the Busch Light Bellas, who earned second place; and a dance from Dustin and Lily Stork, who were third.
The Arlington Post Prom Committee also hosted a street dance Friday evening.
In its sixth year, Arlington's Summer Sizzle event was expanded to three days this year in honor of the village's 150th year.
To honor the history, visitors had the chance to take a walk down memory lane at the "150 Years in the Making" museum at the Arlington Auditorium and during tours of the village.
Other events throughout the weekend included basketball and horseshoe tournaments, a 5K run/walk, barbecue contest, lunch and dinner served by area organizations, a giant water slide, games, music and fireworks on Saturday.
On Sunday, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, which is also celebrating its 150th year, hosted a church service, followed by a pancake feed; kiddie parade, kiddie train rides, wagon tours, human foosball, GaGa ball, a dunk tank, tug-a-war, root beer floats and Bingo.
A belly flop contest at the Arlington pool capped off the weekend of events.
