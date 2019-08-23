An 11-year-old boy was killed while riding his bicycle Friday morning after he was struck by a semi-tractor trailer at the intersection of 19th and Washington streets.
Blair police have identified the boy as Jaycoby Estrada of Blair.
Blair police, Washington County sheriff's deputies, Nebraska State Patrol and Blair Rescue responded to the scene at approximately 8:15 a.m.
Detective Russ Cook said a semi-tractor trailer was southbound on 19th Street attempting to turn east onto Washington Street when the accident occurred. The boy was northbound crossing the street at the intersection.
Cook said it appeared the boy was killed instantly.
A semi-tractor trailer was parked in a nearby parking lot. A bicycle was still lodged underneath it.
Eastbound Washington Street was closed at 19th Street for a few hours. Rescue personnel had cordoned off the area.
A black baseball hat could be seen laying in the street near a plastic bag and a bottle of soda.
Cook said it was an “extremely difficult” incident for all involved.
“It's a sad situation for all of us,” Cook said. “The officers that had to deal with this, it was very hard to deal with.”
Blair Community Schools Supt. Randy Gilson said Estrada was a sixth-grader at Otte Blair Middle School.
“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” Gilson said.
The district's crisis intervention team was made available for students at all buildings, Gilson said. Counselors were to be available until 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at OBMS.
“We encourage you, as parents and guardians, to also feel free to use our resources,” he said.
BCS had a late start Friday. Classes didn't begin until 9:47 a.m.
This is the second Blair student killed in accident this summer.
On July 5, Heidy Martinez, 14, died in a rollover accident on County Road 18, northwest of Blair.
