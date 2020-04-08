The City of Missouri Valley will allow open burning of yard waste during the months of April and May between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Yard waste of any vegetable or plant waste may be burned. This includes trees, tree trimmings, branches, stumps, brush, weeds, leaves, grass, shrubbery, and yard trimmings.
Garbage is not allowed to be burned.
A water source should be available on site while burning. Call Missouri Valley City Hall at 712-642-3502 or Harrison County Communications at 712-642-2736 before burning so notification can be given to the fire department of the burn.
