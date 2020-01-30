3W’s: Weekend Wrestling Wrap
Tigers gain experience at Herb Irgens
Woodbine saw some solid performances at the Herb Irgens Invitational in Ida Grove on Jan. 24-25.
Up Next: Woodbine will finish the dual season on Thursday in Clarinda, and wrap up the regular season at the East Mills Invitational in Hastings on Saturday.
Wr: 50th Herb Irgens Invitational, 1-24, 1-25-2020 @ Ida Grove
Final Team Standings: 1st) Don Bosco 289; 2) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 172.5; 3) Emmetsburg 155; 4) Solon 138.5; 5) West Hancock 129.5; 6) South Central Calhoun 109.5; 7) West Lyon 104; 8) Woodbury Central 100; 9) Carroll, Spirit Lake Park 91; 11) Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayshire, Pocahontas Area 67; 13) Sibley-Ocheyedan 63; 14) Western Christian 57.5; 15) Sioux Center 57; 16) Okoboji 55; 17) OABCIG 44; 18) Ridge View 42; 19) Kingsley-Pierson 38.5; 20) Southeast Valley 35; 21) East Sac County 32; 22) Cherokee 31.5; 23) Akron-Westfield 25.5; 24) Audubon 22; 25) Woodbine 8; 26) Lawton-Bronson 7.
Woodbine Tigers Results
126: Cameron Cline (W) received bye; lost 9-3 decision to Brandon Lenz (Pocahontas Area); received bye; pinned Damien Garcia (Ridge View), 1:23; lost 12-4 major decision to Jaxson Kuhlmann (Carroll).
132: Nate Wright (W) was pinned by Trey Schuck (S-O), 1:09; received bye; won 8-2 decision over Omar Martinez (Sx. Cntr); was pinned by Jader Briggs (A-W), 1:29.
138: Colton Walsh (W) received bye; was pinned by Cody Brown (Don Bosco), 1:06; was pinned by Max Miller (SthEst Valley), 3:33.
152: Jerry Malone (W) was pinned by Cael Frost (Don Bosco), :25; received bye; lost 20-8 major decision to Tanner Hall (L-B).
160: Jack Nelson (W) received bye; was pinned by Justin Ausborn (Wst. Han), 6:24; pinned Jakob Ruhrer (L-B), :41; won 9-8 decision over Carson Furhman (Cherokee); lost 11-4 major decision to Matthew Headid (Sgt. Bluff-Luton).
170: Myles Barnum (W) received bye; was pinned by Tristan Mulder (WC), :20; was pinned by Gabe Ter Wee (WL), 1:45.
182: Nathan Colwell (W) received bye; was pinned by Zach Rozeboom (Sx. Cntr), :17; received bye; was pinned by Harley Bryson (SthEst Valley), 1:48;
220: Jacob Allen (W) received bye; was pinned by Easton Fleshman (WL), :46; pinned Matteo Castiglione (GTRA), 3:15; was pinned by Jackson George (SLP), 2:28.
